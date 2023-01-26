Dirty Twin Is a Beefed-Up Custom Scrambler of Noble Triumph Street Twin Lineage

Many scrambler-type projects you’ll come across tend to follow the same formula, but that certainly can’t be said for this bad boy.
As their builds have proven time and time again, Analog Motorcycles of Harrison, Tennessee are pretty keen on keeping it fresh. Tony Prust and his team don’t shy away from trying out new things or experimenting with different styles, so there’s plenty of diversity to be found throughout their vast project archive.
For instance, the last Analog exploit we’ve looked at was a bobbed classic Bonneville with hardtail anatomy and no shortage of brass. On the other hand, what you’re seeing here is nothing like the breathtaking Bonnie showcased in our previous coverage, but it’s just as intriguing in its own way. Needless to say, scrambler fans will be particularly fond of this machine!
Tony’s custom bike artisans used a brand-new 2017 Triumph Street Twin as the basis for this endeavor, and the fruit of their labor is downright intoxicating, to say the least. Starting with the suspension-related mods, we see a pair of Race Tech G3-S piggyback shocks replacing the donor’s OEM units, while the repurposed forks of a 2014 MY Scrambler can be found up front.
Those haven’t been left in their original form, however, receiving progressive springs, new valve emulators, and aftermarket fork caps with preload adjustability. The aforementioned Scrambler also donated its front wheel, but the rear module had once belonged to a Bonneville T100. Both hoops were powder-coated blue and fitted with Anakee Wild knobbies from Michelin.
Glancing upward, you will notice a rebuilt subframe accommodating a tailor-made seat pan and bespoke upholstery stitched together by 83 Seats. The long rear fender located out back was also fabricated from scratch, as were the aluminum side covers mounted on each side. Lighting duties down south are taken care of by discreet LED blinkers and a round taillight from Analog’s proprietary aftermarket catalog.
Street Twin – a perforated number plate-style fairing with externally-mounted DR1 and D2 headlamps supplied by Denali.
Squint, and you may not be able to tell if you’re looking at a bike or an evil robot hell-bent on world domination. For ample stopping power at twelve o’clock, Tony and his crew installed a full suite of Beringer hardware, comprising a drilled brake rotor that’s pinched by a buff six-piston caliper.
The Street Twin’s cockpit carries a custom gauge housing and an aluminum handlebar from Moose Racing, which is in turn equipped with Oury grips, Renard Speed Shop switches, and a single CRG mirror. An unobtrusive skid plate and sturdy crash bars were sourced from Triumph’s bolt-on catalog, giving this unique scrambler adequate protection for off-road outings.
Its twin-cylinder powerhouse got treated to a Dynojet Power Commander V control unit, as well as Cone Engineering exhaust mufflers and a new intake system with high-flow air filtration technology. Lastly, the silver finish adorning the bodywork was applied by Kendal’s Kustoms, while the blue pinstripes come courtesy of Brando.
Once they’ve wrapped things up and called it a day, Analog’s bright minds decided to nickname this mesmerizing one-off Dirty Twin. We don’t know how much their client – whiskey brand Rebel Bourbon – was charged for the commission, but few would deny that the end result was totally worth it no matter the cost.
For instance, the last Analog exploit we’ve looked at was a bobbed classic Bonneville with hardtail anatomy and no shortage of brass. On the other hand, what you’re seeing here is nothing like the breathtaking Bonnie showcased in our previous coverage, but it’s just as intriguing in its own way. Needless to say, scrambler fans will be particularly fond of this machine!
Tony’s custom bike artisans used a brand-new 2017 Triumph Street Twin as the basis for this endeavor, and the fruit of their labor is downright intoxicating, to say the least. Starting with the suspension-related mods, we see a pair of Race Tech G3-S piggyback shocks replacing the donor’s OEM units, while the repurposed forks of a 2014 MY Scrambler can be found up front.
Those haven’t been left in their original form, however, receiving progressive springs, new valve emulators, and aftermarket fork caps with preload adjustability. The aforementioned Scrambler also donated its front wheel, but the rear module had once belonged to a Bonneville T100. Both hoops were powder-coated blue and fitted with Anakee Wild knobbies from Michelin.
Glancing upward, you will notice a rebuilt subframe accommodating a tailor-made seat pan and bespoke upholstery stitched together by 83 Seats. The long rear fender located out back was also fabricated from scratch, as were the aluminum side covers mounted on each side. Lighting duties down south are taken care of by discreet LED blinkers and a round taillight from Analog’s proprietary aftermarket catalog.
Street Twin – a perforated number plate-style fairing with externally-mounted DR1 and D2 headlamps supplied by Denali.
Squint, and you may not be able to tell if you’re looking at a bike or an evil robot hell-bent on world domination. For ample stopping power at twelve o’clock, Tony and his crew installed a full suite of Beringer hardware, comprising a drilled brake rotor that’s pinched by a buff six-piston caliper.
The Street Twin’s cockpit carries a custom gauge housing and an aluminum handlebar from Moose Racing, which is in turn equipped with Oury grips, Renard Speed Shop switches, and a single CRG mirror. An unobtrusive skid plate and sturdy crash bars were sourced from Triumph’s bolt-on catalog, giving this unique scrambler adequate protection for off-road outings.
Its twin-cylinder powerhouse got treated to a Dynojet Power Commander V control unit, as well as Cone Engineering exhaust mufflers and a new intake system with high-flow air filtration technology. Lastly, the silver finish adorning the bodywork was applied by Kendal’s Kustoms, while the blue pinstripes come courtesy of Brando.
Once they’ve wrapped things up and called it a day, Analog’s bright minds decided to nickname this mesmerizing one-off Dirty Twin. We don’t know how much their client – whiskey brand Rebel Bourbon – was charged for the commission, but few would deny that the end result was totally worth it no matter the cost.