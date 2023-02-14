Please Don't Let This Be the Lamborghini Aventador's Successor, It Doesn't Look That Great

The successor to the Lamborghini Aventador has been immortalized several times now, with scoops showing it testing in different environments. The wraps have unofficially come off a few times too to try and imagine what it will look like, with a heavy dose of CGI, In this case, however, we might be looking at the real thing, with emphasis on ‘might.’
These images came via automotive_mike on Instagram, who took them from cochespias, and while they do look real at first glance, they do send some rendering vibes. If this is indeed the Raging Bull’s upcoming flagship supercar, then chances are the pictures came from a brochure of some sort. That said, there’s no way to verify them at the time of writing, and it will probably remain like that until the model premieres, presumably quite soon.
A quick side-by-side comparison to the Aventador Ultimae, which is the final version of the exotic beast that was retired last year, reveals quite a few changes. For one, the front hood looks more muscular, and the headlamps are bigger. The generously-sized side vents flank the large central air intake, and the nose appears to be a bit pointier than before. Curvaceous front and rear fenders, and redesigned rear intakes with horizontal slats that feed air to the engine contribute to the look.
The roof has an almost double-bubble design, and the dual exhaust tips were moved further up between the new Y-shaped LED taillights and closer to each other. The backend visibility might have been improved, as there is a new vertical rear windscreen, albeit of small proportions. As for the engine cover, it has a more muscular shape, blending in the lines that end above the tailpipes with those on the roof. It rides on a set of concave wheels with a Y-spoke pattern that reveal much of the braking system with red calipers. The car has a gray finish, and some black or presumably carbon fiber accents.
Lamborghini may be keeping the technical details close to their chest for now, but they did confirm that it will still feature a naturally aspirated V12, allegedly with an 8,500-rpm redline, assisted by a hybrid system. We could be looking at one or two electric motors, fed by a small battery pack, which might drive the front wheels. Nonetheless, you are advised to take everything with a pinch of salt until the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque steps forward to put the hypothetical spotlight on it. That might happen sometime this year, and judging by the multitude of spy shots, and now these presumed leaked images, they could end up lifting the curtain for it in a few days or perhaps weeks. So, what do you think the Aventador’s successor will be named?
A quick side-by-side comparison to the Aventador Ultimae, which is the final version of the exotic beast that was retired last year, reveals quite a few changes. For one, the front hood looks more muscular, and the headlamps are bigger. The generously-sized side vents flank the large central air intake, and the nose appears to be a bit pointier than before. Curvaceous front and rear fenders, and redesigned rear intakes with horizontal slats that feed air to the engine contribute to the look.
The roof has an almost double-bubble design, and the dual exhaust tips were moved further up between the new Y-shaped LED taillights and closer to each other. The backend visibility might have been improved, as there is a new vertical rear windscreen, albeit of small proportions. As for the engine cover, it has a more muscular shape, blending in the lines that end above the tailpipes with those on the roof. It rides on a set of concave wheels with a Y-spoke pattern that reveal much of the braking system with red calipers. The car has a gray finish, and some black or presumably carbon fiber accents.
Lamborghini may be keeping the technical details close to their chest for now, but they did confirm that it will still feature a naturally aspirated V12, allegedly with an 8,500-rpm redline, assisted by a hybrid system. We could be looking at one or two electric motors, fed by a small battery pack, which might drive the front wheels. Nonetheless, you are advised to take everything with a pinch of salt until the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque steps forward to put the hypothetical spotlight on it. That might happen sometime this year, and judging by the multitude of spy shots, and now these presumed leaked images, they could end up lifting the curtain for it in a few days or perhaps weeks. So, what do you think the Aventador’s successor will be named?