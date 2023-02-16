2024 Ford Excursion Lightning Pits Hefty CGI Revival Against Hummer SUV and R1S

The Blue Oval company, just like other automakers involved with the EV revolution, has reached that dreaded moment when it needs to stop production of a popular model.
Because of its modern novelty (EVs have been around for some time, actually), the electric vehicle revolution comes with many inherent early-adopter problems – such as unknown issues that may jeopardize the life of people on board and need to be addressed through swift action. After GM’s debacle with the Bolt EV, now it looks like it is Ford’s turn to handle a battery crisis.
Just recently, the Detroit automaker decided to stop F-150 Lightning production following an undisclosed battery issue. As far as we can tell – and this is an ongoing discovery – it seems like the manufacturing halt was caused by a pesky battery fire, which is a big yet rather common issue with these (sometimes) volatile packs. Alas, most fans have high hopes that all the trouble will soon be over, as F-150 Lightning’s popularity is going through the roof.
Some automotive enthusiasts even want to take matters a step or two beyond this issue and Ford’s promised ramp-up of Lightning production into the near-future moment when the Blue Oval company will start to contemplate an expansion of the EV family. And the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Ford’s unannounced decision to potentially create a massive family EV SUV.
According to the news outlet, the gist would be that Ford may one day think of the possibility of reviving the Excursion heavy-duty full-size SUV nameplate that was a direct competitor for the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon XL between 1999 and 2005. Alas, they do not envision the reinvented hulking SUV as one to live the ICE lifestyle yet again, but rather as a member of the Lightning pack.
And there is a logic behind this CGI supposition, of course. After all, while the Ford F-150 Lighting was America’s most popular EV pickup truck, the novel EV kids on the block from Rivian – the R1T pickup truck and its R1S sport utility vehicle sibling – were a bigger sales pitch when taken together. Plus, not long now, General Motors will also unleash the hulking GMC Hummer EV SUV alongside its Hummer EV pickup truck sibling.
So, perhaps it would be wise of Ford to hedge its truck and truck-based SUV bets like this. Logic dictates the freshly reinvented Excursion EV could use all the major chassis and powertrain components from the F-150 Lightning, complete with the base 452-hp of the standard battery pack assembly and the higher-powered, longer-range 580-hp of the extended battery unit. As such, do we give this massive EV SUV idea our CGI hall pass, or is it too much of a behemoth to be interesting?
