Dodge Demon Devilishly Rocks New Wheels, Looks Bad to the Bone

Muscle car enthusiasts have been left craving for a brand-new Demon ever since Dodge pulled the plug on it in 2018. The devilish model, which can mix it with supercars in a straight-line sprint, was made for a little over a year, at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada, as the hottest take on the regular Challenger SRT Hellcat ever.
Christened the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, it made a big fuss when it was introduced at the 2017 New York Auto Show. The automaker then referred to it as the fastest production model ever made, with 2.3 seconds needed from zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph). Back then, Tesla had yet to roll out the Model S Plaid, and the Rimac Nevera was still an internal dream, so it was also the quickest production car down the quarter mile, with a quoted 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph).
That impressive performance was capable thanks to the massaged 6.2-liter supercharged V8, which was good for up to 840 horsepower. The engine also kicked out 770 pound-feet (1,042 Nm) of torque, though in order to enjoy those numbers, as well as the aforementioned straight-line fun, owners have to be fans of elbow grease, because there are some things that need to be changed. Handling all that thrust required a lot of practice, hence the numerous videos that show the mighty Demon lose the drag battle against some less powerful machines.
Nonetheless, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is pretty much yesteryear’s news, as the brand’s muscle car future is inevitably electric. But it remains their most powerful model yet, hence the jaw-dropping amounts that the examples that get listed for grabs every now and then fetch. And who can blame deep-pocketed enthusiasts for wanting to have their names written in the papers of this beastly model, whose assembly was capped at only 3,300 copies?
Now, most of the time, whenever the Demon name popped up in a story, it had something to do with its neck-snapping performance. But not this one, because the static shots released by ac_forgiato on Instagram recently put the hypothetical spotlight on… you guessed it – the wheels. The concave proposal has a multi-spoke pattern, dedicated center caps, and a black look that goes with the rest of the car.
Spinning around the red brake calipers, and measuring 22 inches in diameter, according to the wheel maker, the alloys give the muscle car a touch of elegance. They may not be the first choice when it comes to such a modification, as they kind of send Alpina vibes, to be honest, hence why they’d look better on a BMW, but they’re definitely not bad at all. Call them a fresh of breath air for the Demon, if you will, and hit the photo gallery to take a closer look at them and the car.
