Dodge Demon Drag Races Suzuki Hayabusa, Mind the Gap!

For a car whose production ended a little over four years ago, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon continues to make headlines. And it’s easy to understand why, as this is one of the most powerful muscle cars out there.
One might argue that you need to get your hands dirty, literally, in order to make the best of it before a straight-line duel, or more, as it does need a lot of work prior to coming close to the claimed 2.3 seconds required for the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint.
With everything supplied by Dodge up and running, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine produces 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque. According to the North American auto brand, the Challenger SRT Demon can pull 1.8 G during the acceleration, and it needs only 9.65 seconds to deal with the quarter mile, at 140 mph (225 kph).
Naturally, as we have come to learn over the years, handling all that power is very tricky. First, you need someone who really knows what they are doing sitting in the driver’s seat. Then you also have to factor in the weather conditions, and last but definitely not least, a good dose of luck during takeoffs is required as well.
Assuming that you’d nail everything mentioned here, your Demon would be able to give supercars a run for their money in a straight-line sprint. But what about superbikes? We’ve already seen it take on the Kawasaki Ninja, and in this instance, it was filmed trying its luck against the Suzuki Hayabusa.
The drag race took place at Canada’s Mission Raceway Park, presumably not long ago, considering that the video embedded down below just made its way to the web, and it is definitely worth watching. That said, do you think the Demon has any chance against the ‘Busa, or would the latter simply annihilate it? You know what to do to find out which one crossed the finish line first.
