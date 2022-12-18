This Dodge Demon Is Almost New, Still Has the Delivery Tape On and 10 Miles on the Clock

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unquestionably one of the coolest cars ever made. It’s absolutely bonkers, a road car that’s purpose-built for drag racing and looks as mean as its name suggests.
While Dodge has released multiple variants of the Challenger, the Demon was only available for one model year, with 3,300 units produced (albeit some sources claim the real number is 3,312). The takeaway here is that the Demon is rare, really rare.
The one available at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction in January is even more so, as it only has 10 delivery miles (16 km) on the odometer. Add to that that most of the factory wrapping is still on the car (including the steering wheel and front spoiler’s lip), and you get a unicorn of the muscle car world.
Petrol heads will be pleased to hear that this supercharged 6.2L V8-powered monster will be sold with the sought-after Demon Crate (the one that was offered by the manufacturer at the cost of 1 dollar and costs serious money now because it contains the high-octane calibrated powertrain control module, a high-flow air filter, and skinny front wheels).
Yes, this Dodge is ready to challenge everyone at the drag strip with its famous HEMI capable of dishing out up to 840 hp (851 ps) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque. And it will do that looking cool thanks to its widebody fender flares and air grabber hood finished in the rather popular TorRed.
Along with the Demon Crate, the listing site mentions a few other goodies, like the 18-inch alloys with the Demon-branded Nitto tires. The black Alcantara interior also has the rear seat option and power-adjustable front seats.
Other highlights include the after-run cooler, active damping suspension, and the Comfort Audio Group option. This will ensure the new owner will sit comfortably while gapping everyone at stop lights. All things considered, the Demon is a car that will leave a legacy, and this is a unique chance to own one that’s still almost brand new.
