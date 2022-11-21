Dodge Hellcat Redeye Drags C6 Grand Sport, Challenger Demon: Wow, That Was Quick!

While they are similar in many ways, sports and muscle cars usually have their separate cult following. As such, many clashes arise – and, hopefully, most of them will be resolved at the track!
As spectacularly as possible, if our two cents are allowed on the query line. Just to give you a proper example, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has yet another muscle vs. sports car piece of feisty action from Orlando Speed World Dragway.
The longtime destination for the Orlando World Street Nationals and many drag racing or other events always offers a family-friendly atmosphere and often the entry fees are darn right affordable (think $15 general admittance and $10 more to race!). As such, one can never be too sure of what they are witnessing. It could be someone with a fully modified muscle car or another with a stock-looking sports car that is also hiding a monster build.
Or, perhaps, both, as proven by the first skirmish shown in the video embedded below. So, in the left lane sits a massive Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye identified in the description as a DiabloSport project. Meanwhile, to the right came a shiny chromed and crimson C6 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport that seemed much subtler than its behemoth opponent.
Alas, as always, looks might be deceiving. Thus, it was clear from the first moment when the green light came along that Mopar fans might be in jeopardy of seeing their favorite lose face on this occasion. Luckily for them, the Redeye was more than capable and willing to snatch a cool, narrow victory by way of 9.67s versus 9.97s ETs.
Then, it was time for trying the old saying of ‘it takes a Mopar to catch a Mopar’ via a Redeye versus Demon brawl. So, do tune in from the 0:42 mark to also see if that was the actual outcome of the second brawl.
