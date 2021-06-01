1,914-HP Rimac Nevera Does the Quarter-Mile in 8.6s, Going for $2.44 Million

Back in 2018, Croatian company Rimac pulled the wraps off what was back then one of the craziest electric hypercar concepts shown at the Geneva Motor Show. Enough time seems to have passed since for the vehicle to mature enough and be unveiled on the first day of June as the craziest production version electric vehicle of this year. So far.
Ever since 2018, the C_Two promised insane performance levels and looks to rival pretty much everything else in the segment. And the great news is most of those specs have been transferred to this here road-going machine.
But let's take things slowly. First up, the car is no longer called C_Two (that was a bit of a mouthful) but will sell as the Nevera. The name was inspired, says Rimac, by “a mighty and unexpected Mediterranean storm that races across the open sea off Croatia.”
And a suitable choice, given how this thing is a literal monster. Four electric motors spin the wheels like crazy, pumping out a total of 1,914 hp of power and 2,360 Nm (1,740 lb-ft) of torque for blistering speeds and acceleration times: 1.85 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph) and the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds. The top speed of the thing is advertised to be 258 kph (412 kph).
Juice for the motors comes from a liquid-cooled, 120 kWh battery that is to be found in no other car, and it gives the Nevera a range of 340 miles (550 km) as measured under WLTP. Recharging to 80 percent can be done in 19 minutes, says Rimac.
All these technical specs, as well as other unique traits of the Nevera (things like a monocoque construction, an army of sensors, cameras and radars that make up the AI driving coach, as Rimac calls it, or the minimalist cabin) don’t come cheap, of course.
Add to that the promise that “no two Neveras will leave the Rimac factory looking the same or bearing the same specification,” and you get a sense of how the €2 million ($2.44 million) asking price for the car seems justified.
There will be just 150 Neveras ever made. Full details on the hypercar can be found in the press release section below.
But let's take things slowly. First up, the car is no longer called C_Two (that was a bit of a mouthful) but will sell as the Nevera. The name was inspired, says Rimac, by “a mighty and unexpected Mediterranean storm that races across the open sea off Croatia.”
And a suitable choice, given how this thing is a literal monster. Four electric motors spin the wheels like crazy, pumping out a total of 1,914 hp of power and 2,360 Nm (1,740 lb-ft) of torque for blistering speeds and acceleration times: 1.85 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph) and the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds. The top speed of the thing is advertised to be 258 kph (412 kph).
Juice for the motors comes from a liquid-cooled, 120 kWh battery that is to be found in no other car, and it gives the Nevera a range of 340 miles (550 km) as measured under WLTP. Recharging to 80 percent can be done in 19 minutes, says Rimac.
All these technical specs, as well as other unique traits of the Nevera (things like a monocoque construction, an army of sensors, cameras and radars that make up the AI driving coach, as Rimac calls it, or the minimalist cabin) don’t come cheap, of course.
Add to that the promise that “no two Neveras will leave the Rimac factory looking the same or bearing the same specification,” and you get a sense of how the €2 million ($2.44 million) asking price for the car seems justified.
There will be just 150 Neveras ever made. Full details on the hypercar can be found in the press release section below.