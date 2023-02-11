Lego Ideas F1 Racetrack and Paddock Is the Best F1-Themed Build You Can Find

There have been some tie-ins between Lego and Formula 1 over the years, culminating with the plastic brick version of McLaren’s 2022 race car. However, the Ideas website brings us the coolest F1 build yet.
This might sound like quite a bold statement, but allow me to explain why it is true. Most Lego builds just recreate a car using plastic bits and bobs, but this set takes things further, building an entire paddock with all other auxiliaries.
And it is not any paddock, as it is inspired by the golden era of the sport. In turn, everything from the pit boxes and the things inside them to the cars themselves screams 80s and 90s. It is a tremendous trip down memory lane that also happens to make for a superb exhibit in any Formula 1 fan’s home.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to make sure your shelf is big enough to accommodate the race track attached to the paddock. And remember to keep some extra space for the grandstands, which the builder of this set also plans to incorporate.
And just in case the set as it comes is not to your liking, everything is fully modular. The creator called “Noisemaker00” made sure this build can be completely rearranged, which is really cool considering the number of details one might want to swap around.
Speaking of which, the paddock itself is full of nice little touches. Chief among them is the podium celebration complete with minifigures, although, in an unforgivable oversight, the champagne is missing. But we’ll let that slide because everything else is top-notch.
Each pit box has its own Lego car, with a jack, tire wall, fire extinguisher, monitors, and other tools of the trade. The attention to detail when it comes to the accuracy of this build is second to none, as even the race control stations for each team are present here.
If you’re like me and have always wanted to take Martin Brundle’s job, you can now even do that, albeit only as an exercise in imagination. This build somehow manages to include the race commentary room among all the amazing aforementioned details.
As far as the overall measurements are concerned, the creator has not mentioned them, at least not in inches or centimeters. What we do know, however, is that the creator wanted this build to be easy to integrate with existing layouts.
As such, the width of the racetrack and paddock will be equal to two old road plates. Considering one of those pieces is 32 by 32 studs, it’s easy to get a rough idea of how much space you need to fit a build that’s 64 studs wide.
This still leaves the height and length in unknown territory. But I suspect those dimensions will be made available as well if this set gains enough supporters on Lego’s Ideas website.
