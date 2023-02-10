Your Minifigures Will Love This Fan-Made Lego Ideas Off-Grid Container Tiny House

Who doesn’t love tiny houses? I mean, you can build them from anything. And you can even do it yourself with some internet tutorials on the side.
As a crafty person, I love the idea of building a tiny place for myself. And since I love to do different types of crafting, Lego is definitely on that list. It just so happens that the Ideas side of Lego is full of amazing fan-made Legos that are also tiny houses.
I have recently come across a tiny house that I also wrote about. Since then, I have surfed the internet and found even more quirky builds. This one is a tiny house made of containers and it even has a tiny car.
This Lego Ideas has been uploaded by the user called Buildineer and was recently selected as a staff pick. It already reached 2,000 supporters and one of them had to be me. In order for this build to become a real set, there have to be some things done.
Firstly, it needs to hit the 10,000 supporters milestone and secondly, it needs to pass the expert review from the Lego team. Only then, it can hopefully become a real set that we can see on the store shelves.
It’s made of two containers, one on the ground and one above. It would make a perfect tiny home for my minifigures. These types of homes are usually off-grid and so is this Lego one. It has two solar panels and even a grass roof on which the minifigures could be lying down and enjoy some imaginary sunbathing.
On the ground floor, we find the living room and kitchen in an open-space concept that we usually see in tiny homes. The living room has been designed with a blue bench sofa, a coffee table, and a flat-screen TV.
The kitchen is fully equipped even for a Lego set. That can be useful in case the minifigures will come to life and would want to cook something. It includes a stovetop, a fridge, and a sink. And if they do come to life, where would they eat? On the couch? Of course not, no one wants breadcrumbs on their new couch. They could eat on the dinette table that is located between the kitchen and the living room.
Now, on to the first floor. This is my favorite side of this container house because it includes a bedroom, and I sure do like to sleep. Just like in real life size tiny houses, not much can fit in here besides a two-person bed, two nightstands, and a desk. From here, you can access the bathroom. It has a simple but functional design, with a shower cabin and a bathroom vanity.
Each floor can be accessed separately. The ground floor is accessed from the backside, and the first floor through a staircase from the front side of the house. As I said before, this set also comes with a tiny car.
The set has been built out of 850 pieces. But the builder stated that there could be more bricks added to make the set even bigger.
If you like this Lego set, you can support it to become real one day. You can also leave a comment or feedback to the builder, in case there is something that could be done differently.
