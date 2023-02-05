This Fan-Made Lego Ideas No Man's Sky Starship Even Comes With a Diorama

If you've ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut and traveling from one planet to another planet was one of your life goals, then you might have played a game that was released back in 2016, called No Man’s Sky. And if you fancy sci-fi and Lego altogether, then this fan-made No Man’s Sky starship might spark that flame in your heart.
This game got a lot of bad reviews from almost all the players after its initial release. The whole journey of discovering planets and trying to survive whatever you might find there fell apart right in front of the players. Everything was repetitive and some of the features shown in the trailer were missing.
However, these issues were addressed later by the developer. After these issues were solved, No Man’s Sky became one of the best survival and exploring games you could find, and it still is to this day. It features an infinite procedurally-generated universe, many things to explore and craft, and you can even collect a few starships.
One of those ships is the Radiant Pillar BC1. It is the ship that you, as a new player, get when you first start the game. You need these ships so you can travel from one planet to another, unless you decide to stay on that planet.
I came across one of these amazing Lego Ideas builds from different games. And found the Radiant Pillar BC1 starships designed by a user named nasa105. He uploaded this build on November 11, 2022, and has since gathered more than 3,000 supporters.
It even got recognized by the Lego staff themselves, managing to become a staff-picked idea on January 27, 2023.
This set is a close replica of the ship from the game. It has fully retractable landing gear, which is amazing because no one would want to fly with the wheels shown. If you decide to add this Lego as a decoration to your furniture, the wheels are also attached to a few flat bricks. This is perfect if you don’t want your starship to start flying by itself and collapse into the ground.
If you played the game, you know that the ship is a fighter type, meaning it comes with a rocket launcher and a deflector shield. However, the builder did not mention if this replica might come with either of those.
Instead, a minifigure of an explorer in a yellow suit is present. This should be related to the character that you are playing in the game. It also comes with a Sentinel drone, a type of drone that you might encounter on different planets.
This set has a small diorama representing a cherry blossom-like tree and some of the resources that you find in the game, such as dihydrogen crystals. 989 pieces in total were used to create this Lego.
To become a real set, first, it has to achieve 10,000 supporters and then go through an expert review. After that, it might have a chance to appear in Lego stores. You too can support this set, leave a comment, or give the builder feedback about this set.
