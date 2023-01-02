A Bugatti Bolide for Each Dream-Chasing Gearhead, Child or Adult: The LEGO Technic Edition

The difference between men and boys is the price of their toys – any gearhead will solemnly take this pledge of allegiance to the piston-and-wheel creed. So the greatest toymaker in the world (in my - and several million other of the Planet Car's children's opinion) has put out a model of the most fabulous car in the world (in its manufacturer’s opinion). Say "Let’s Play" to the Bugatti Bolide LEGO Technic build set.
As far as toys go, very few brands or companies can achieve the level of mechanical intricacy and engineering brilliance as the Danes from LEGO. The brick toys come in every imaginable shape, form, color, and fantasy universe. And for most of the mere mortal piston-addict fanatics, a Bugatti is as obtainable as the Greek God of the Sun’s fiery chariot.
Luckily, the all-practical Scandinavians have a solution for this unicorn ride: a toy car. Well, that’s not just any toy car, but the scaled-down version of the illustrious and unicornian Bolide from Bugatti. The French company dropped everybody’s jaw to the tarmac in 2021 when they put out the track-only hypercar – limited to 40 units, each with a multimillion-dollar price tag.
$4,264,847.00, to be disappointingly revealing (or dead-on exact: four million Euros, because France believes in the metric monetary system. Just kidding, they’ll take your money in gold bullion if you drop a treasure chest on their threshold. Also, there is no such thing as a metric monetary system, in case you’re wondering).
So, the forty real-life, full-sized expensive track rockets get a replica that anyone can enjoy. True to their partnership established in 2018, the LEGO Group and Bugatti reveal another episode of dream-land mechanics for children. (Without an upper age limit, should I emphasize?)
The Bolide brick model is 3” (8 cm) high, 12” (31 cm) long, and 5” (13 cm) wide and is assembled using 905 pieces. Although the toy is not a replica of the Bolide, several features are unmistakably linked to the French company.
The scissor-opening doors, flat disc aerodynamic wheels, the black-and-yellow hornet colors (Ettore Bugatti’s favorite chromatic combo), a detailed cockpit with the functional steering wheel, or the W16.4 decals. These refer to the sixteen pistons arranged in the trademark W architecture. Also, the X-shaped taillights and four exhausts are evoked in the LEGO creation.
The “4“ in W16.4 stands for the quad-turbochargers that blow life into the actual car’s engine. The powerplant is replicated in its core aspect in the LEGO form – the 16 cylinders with moving pistons. There is a reason for which the toy company's name is derived from the Danish words "Leg Godt" (play well). See it in the gallery.
The Bugatti Bolide will be enjoyed by a highly select club of people, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024 (if nothing unexpected puts the dispatching on hold). On the other hand, the Bugatti Bolide LEGO Technic build set is available for everyone on this planet (that's willing to spend $49,99).
