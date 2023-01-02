A Bugatti Bolide for Each Dream-Chasing Gearhead, Child or Adult: The LEGO Technic Edition

The difference between men and boys is the price of their toys – any gearhead will solemnly take this pledge of allegiance to the piston-and-wheel creed. So the greatest toymaker in the world (in my - and several million other of the Planet Car's children's opinion) has put out a model of the most fabulous car in the world (in its manufacturer’s opinion). Say "Let’s Play" to the Bugatti Bolide LEGO Technic build set.

17 photos