Lego Ideas RB18 Shows What the McL36 Set Could Have Been, High Hopes for the Future

When it comes to crossovers between LEGO and Formula 1, we have seen a few happen over the years, including the recent partnership with McLaren. But sometimes Lego Ideas can get some things right that the official sets just don’t.
This is exactly what this fan-built RB18 set does. It brings some really cool details that just aren’t there on other builds. On top of that, it does not have an obscene number of pieces, consisting of just 1,180 bricks.
Now, before we start talking about features, I must warn you that parallels will be drawn with the Lego McLaren MCL36 technic set, as there are a few similarities between the two. On top of that, it’s also a set that I built, so I can explain the pros and cons of it.
Starting with the accuracy department, it’s a clear win for the official set. It just looks a lot more like the actual car than the Lego Ideas version. From the front wing to the proportions and side pods, it is just more realistic. It even has a working suspension and an engine with exposed, moving pistons.
Another category where the Lego MCL36 emerges on top is size, with a length of 25.5 in. (65 cm) as opposed to the Lego Ideas version 17.7 in. (45 cm) long. This makes the official set a much cooler display piece.
However, where there is the good, the bad and the ugly are not far behind. Just like McLaren’s real Formula 1 car, the toy model also has a few shortcomings. For starters, it feels a bit hollow, as 1,434 pieces are not nearly enough for a set this big.
Despite the relatively low number of pieces, they seem to put a bit too much pressure on the suspension. The car tends to sink down to the ground or to the shelf you place it on, as it cannot fully support its own weight.
One other missing feature that a fair share of fans complained about is a working differential. This is not important at all to those who will only use it as a display piece. However, there are those few who would have enjoyed placing a motor inside, as there is plenty of space to allow it, and such a feature would have been appreciated.
It is unclear if the Ideas counterpart rectifies any of these problems. Even so, it adds a few touches that could have made the official set so much cooler. So what exactly do I mean by that?
Removable components, more specifically, those that would be able to easily come off of an actual F1 car. The front wing, engine cover, and headrest can all be easily taken off the car, giving the customer an option as to how they want the set to be displayed.
In conclusion, both sets are cool, with each having pros and cons. But combine the concepts used in both, and you might have the perfect F1 Lego build. Even if this Lego Ideas set does not go into production, it could serve as a future reference to what can be improved.
