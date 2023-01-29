If You Are Into Space Stuff, Then You Should Check This 35-Inch Lego Ideas SLS Rocket

If you've ever dreamed of being close to a NASA rocket, now you can. Well, almost, since this is only a Lego model of the SLS rocket. But it is as similar as it can be, and it will also make a good decoration for your home.
This Lego SLS rocket has captivated my attention while scrolling down the Lego Ideas sets. While this might not be a real set yet, it sure would make a great addition to the Lego Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V.
The Apollo Saturn V was released quite a while back, and it measured 39 in. (100 cm) tall. Well, this SLS rocket will be similar in size (35 in/89cm) if it gathers the necessary support (and we hope it will).
This set was uploaded last year by user NASA RocketBuilder. It has recently passed 5,000 supporters and is now on its way to hitting the 10,000 supporters milestone.
It is a 1/110 scale of the real SLS rocket and comes with four microfigures to be added to the display plate. The display plate has lots of information about the rocket, such as the cost, the height, and much more. The builder used 1,651 Lego bricks, which is about 300 less than the Apollo Saturn V. The Orion spacecraft can be attached to this plate.
This rocket has three removable stages, each depicting how the rocket truly works in real situations. The Core stage is the main part of the rocket. Two Solid Rocket Boosters (SRB) are then attached to it.
The RS-25 engine is placed right underneath the core. This engine is also the part that stabilizes the rocket, so you can keep it pointing up. There are also two stands on which you can put the rocket, this way it is more stable when you want to put it on display.
Then the second stage of the rocket is added. The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) with the RL-10B2 engine. And then, the third and final stage of the rocket can be seen, which includes the Orion spacecraft and the Launch Abort System (LAS).
If you decide that you'd like to add this rocket to your collection, then you can support this project on the Lego Ideas website. There are about 614 days left as of today, and since it only needs less than 5,000 supporters to reach its goal, we might see it soon. Of course, if it manages to pass the expert review of the Lego team.
As Neil Armstrong once said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Well, in this case it is true for the Lego fans and especially those who enjoy the NASA sets.
