If You Like Tiny Homes on Wheels, Then You Will Love This Lego Off-Grid Tiny House

I enjoy writing about tiny homes or RVs the most. But another thing I enjoy the most is Lego, and when those two things connect is like a dream come true for me.
Mobile tiny homes are, in my opinion, the pinnacle of tiny living. They are, as the name says, mobile, so you do not need to stay in one place for too long. They also have a good amount of space for a single person or a couple.
While looking through Lego Ideas vehicles, I found this gem. A mobile tiny home built on a trailer that is made entirely of Lego pieces. What could be better? Well, this Lego tiny house is also off-grid capable. Something we see quite often in real-life tiny houses.
It has been built on a four-wheel trailer and even has an outdoor deck area with a table and two chairs. This is a 1:32 scale, and in real life, it would have measured 24.7 ft (7.5 m) in length, 8 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 14.9 ft (4.5 m) in height. The real house would be built out of wood.
The off-grid capabilities come from solar photovoltaics and solar thermal. In real life, it would offer enough energy to run the house appliances and also heat the rooms. There is also a rainwater tank so nothing is wasted.
The ground floor has a bathroom and an open-space kitchen and living room. The living room comes with a green sofa, a few flowers, and brown furniture. The ground floor's natural lighting comes through the large windows in the living area and the kitchen.
A fully functional kitchen for the minifigures is also present. It comes with a stove, an oven, a sink, and a fridge. However, the minifigures don’t have much space for cooking.
The bathroom is similar to those that you would find in a tiny house. Meaning it has a teensy-weensy sink, a toilet, perhaps composting, and a shower cabin.
Of course, there had to be a loft bedroom, and it can be accessed via the climbing wall in the kitchen. The bedroom has a two-minifigure bed, a clock, and two cabinets, perhaps for the clothes.
It was recently uploaded on the Lego Ideas website by the user MOCbuilder. It was built using 1,387 bricks and has, for now, 463 supporters. The build needs to have 10,000 supporters to be expertly reviewed by the Lego group. Then, if the tiny house passes that stage, it will become a real set. And I do hope this will be the case.
However, this build will be up on the website for a limited time. If it does not reach enough supporters in a whole year, then it will be taken down.
