Greenmoxie Is an Off-Grid Tiny Home With Drawbridge-Style Deck and Cabin-in-the-Wood Vibes

Luckily, there is a wide selection of off-grid tiny homes available today, offering a liberating way of life. Greenmoxie is one of them - a tiny mobile home on wheels that offers the perfect balance of style and functionality combined with robust off-grid capability.
Built by an Ontario, Canada-based green-living company that goes by the same name, Greenmoxie is a 340-square-foot (32-square-meter) two-person mobile home perfect for environmentally-conscious people who are looking for a sustainable, off-grid, and eco-friendly place to stay.
Greenmoxie has been designing and manufacturing all kinds of sustainable and eco-friendly products for the home since 2011, with a great emphasis on using renewable materials and minimizing the environmental impact of their products. Building a self-reliant tiny house was a natural step for them.
The mobile dwelling looks just like a cozy cabin in the woods and is built on a 30-foot (9.14-meter) custom-built triple-axle trailer platform, with electric brakes on all three axels, slipper springs, and a pintle ring hitch for moving it around. Spray foam insulation in the roof, walls and floors ensures the home is well prepared for cooler weather.
The company used a variety of reclaimed materials when building the Greenmoxie tiny house, from the barn wood ceiling to the bathroom barn door to the windows and light fixtures. Durability and adaptability were also on their mind, and this is something the Greenmoxie excels at. It features fire-resistant charred Sho-Shugi-Ban cedar siding on the outside walls, which gives it a rugged look, complemented by a corrugated black metal roof.
Greenmoxie’s remarkable off-grid capability is what makes this build stand out from the crowd and still remain relevant today, despite being a seven-year-old model. Its eco-friendly cred is emphasized by its 1 kW solar PV system with 11 kW storage capacity and a custom racking solution.
There is also a First Flush roof water recovery system with an intensive filtration system that serves to purify the first flow of rainwater, so that the water stored in the 53-gallon (200-liter) on-board tank is clean and free of pollutants. A composting toilet and low-voltage LED lighting throughout the house also help to drive the sustainability point home.
The cabin in the wood vibes continue inside the house, mainly due to the combination of hardwood oak flooring, reclaimed barn wood ceilings, and massive windows that allow plenty of natural light to fill the place.
Between the living room and the kitchen, there is a slim dining table that was custom-made with a gas-operated pedestal that can be raised and lowered. The same type of pedestal is installed in front of the couch in the living area. This way, the owners can move and use the table where they need it.
The kitchen is both beautiful and fully functional. It features custom cabinets with wood countertops, as well as high-end appliances, such as a big sink, a 24-inch range, and a full-size refrigerator. At the end of the countertop sits a mighty wood-burning stove that, together with a Dickinson 9000 propane heater, is used to heat the entire house during winter. The house is also equipped with a heat recovery ventilation system.
A storage-integrated staircase leads to the spacious loft bedroom above the kitchen. It offers plenty of room to fit a king-sized bed and storage units. It also features a porthole window and recessed lighting, along with a glass partition added for safety reasons.
Greenmoxie has been custom-building their off-grid tiny house model for clients in the Ontario, Canada area. The base model was priced at $65,000 USD. For the moment, though, they are taking some time off to build their own off-grid home and will be back in the spring of 2024.
