Farallon Is a Compact Tiny House on Wheels That You Can Turn Into Your Dream Abode

Fans of the tiny living movement champion the small dwellings’ green credentials, as these structures require less material to build and are more environmentally-friendly thanks to the possibility of leaving off-grid with solar or wind power.
Tumbleweed Tiny Houses, one of the tiny house industry leaders in the U.S., prides itself on creating Green Recreational Vehicles, and they have even received the highest level distinction after their production process, recycling practices, and material usage have been independently evaluated by TRA Certification, Inc.
The Colorado Springs-based company has been in the business since 2003, and while initially they created and sold beautiful hand-crafted tiny house plans to do-it-yourself builders, they later became a licensed RV manufacturer.
Tumbleweed offers four different designs for this particular model, with a weight ranging from around 13,300 lbs to 14,500 lbs. This means that, if you want to be able to travel around in your tiny house, you’ll need to tow it with a one-ton heavy-duty truck.
The different Farallon plans are called Alta and Pacific, both of which are available as 26-foot (8-meter) and 30-foot (9.1-meter) long builds. They all measure 8.6 feet (2.6 meters) in width and 13.5 feet (4 meters) in height. The Pacific variants comfortably accommodate two people, while the Alta units offer sleeping space for four people.
Launched in 2016, the Farallon features a standing seam metal roof and siding exterior. It harmoniously combines metal-clad walls with a wood door and windows, plus a black roof, which all help create the modern exterior look. Various options are available for the exterior, though, so you can also choose to have it a blue and white or gray and bronze colorway.
compact size, Farallon’s creators used creative solutions to maximize the interior space and provide effective storage solutions for comfortable living. When it comes to interior decor, the company offers the Farallon with Classic or Farmhouse designs. The Classic is the standard option and includes pine walls, Espresso luxury vinyl, and maple wood countertops. If you want the Farmhouse look, you’ll have to pay $2,559, and you’ll get Beetle Kill / Blue Pine, weathered wood luxury vinyl, maple wood countertops, and gray shaker designer soft close cabinets.
The interior includes a small living/entertaining area that can be fitted with an electric fireplace and television, which are both offered as optional upgrades. The available models come with a custom couch with storage space and a hidden coffee table, as well as a custom desk that also has a hideaway for your belongings.
The kitchen occupies most of the main floor and is equipped with an Atwood propane range, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a farm sink. There is a decent amount of cupboards and overhead shelves to store all your kitchen utensils and enough counter space to allow you to cook your favorite meals.
Also on the first floor of the Alta models, there is a flex room that can be used for various purposes, depending on the owner’s needs; it can be arranged as a bedroom, home office, or even studio. As a bedroom, it can comfortably fit a double bed and a small TV mounted on the wall. As you can see in the photos, the beds are designed with plenty of storage space underneath so that people who are newcomers to the tiny living lifestyle don’t feel like they have to leave too many things behind.
All the models come with a loft sleeping space that can accommodate a queen-size bed, a small bedside table, and storage units. Plenty of windows throughout the house allow natural light to flood the interior and give it an airy feeling.
In terms of pricing, the Tumbleweed Tiny Houses’ Farallon models start at $89,959. The company’s website features a configurator that allows you to design your dream tiny house with plenty of options to add, such as an additional loft and ladder, dual stairs, skylights, various trim packages, oven and microwave in the kitchen, off-grid composting toilet, AC / Heater Mini-Split, exterior steps, and more.
