Bertha Tiny Home Maximizes Function and Style, Has a Bike Shed and a Stand-Up Loft

This is one of those tinies that don't feel tiny at all. That's because it has a smart layout that incorporates tons of storage hacks and space-saving contraptions. Bertha was designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a family-run business based in Texas. The company has been around since 2005. It started with small dwellings built on land, and in 2017, it dipped its toes into the tiny movement.
Since then, it has designed various mobile habitats that maximize comfort and freedom. Bertha is a gorgeous home on wheels created for big families. It's the perfect tiny for Heather and Nathan, who wanted to have a cozy cabin away from the chaos of the city. When they saw it, they fell in love with the design of the house because, on top of the clever layout, it features an interesting exterior.
In addition to the smart side siding, Bertha has metal and cedar accents that make it stand out. Since the home was exactly what they wanted, the two contacted the skilled team from Indigo River. To move it from Fort Collins to Florissant (the town where it's now located), Heather and Nathan had to get a special permit. That's because this is a park model, which measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length. The home is also 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide) and 13.6-ft-tall (4.1-meter-tall), so it's definitely on the bigger side.
home for those who want to be closer to nature but also live big. This tiny manages to squeeze all the amenities a family of six needs into approximately 390 sq ft (36.2 sq meters).
It has a cozy all-wood interior. Once inside, it feels like you've stepped inside a log cabin. There are plenty of large windows that make the whole space seem even larger. On the main floor, you have a beautiful kitchen equipped with apartment-size appliances. There's a refrigerator, a deep stainless steel sink, and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven.
You'll also notice that it includes a range hood and generous cherry wood countertops that offer owners all the space they need to cook up a storm. Speaking about space, the kitchen features numerous cabinets and drawers that provide ample storage. It even has a drop-leaf table that can seat three people.
Right next to the entryway is a beautiful solid cherry spiral ladder that leads to one of the two lofts. This area is great for guests or kids since it's separated into two spaces for privacy. There's enough room for a twin bed and cabinets with open shelving. Surprisingly, it doesn't feel cramped at all. Plus, there's even a triangular Juliette balcony that looks over the living room. It's a great addition that offers some extra space for storage. It also can be used as a hangout zone.
In front of the couch, you'll see a set of stairs with built-in storage. The stairs include numerous drawers that can be used to store away all the items that don't really have a place inside the house. The stairs lead to the master bedroom, which is slightly bigger than the other loft. This one offers plenty of headroom, allowing people under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters) to easily stand up and walk around the king-size bed. This area features full-size wardrobes as well.
The bathroom is also pretty spacious. It is located under the master bedroom, and it comes with a shower/tub combo and a laundry nook designed to host a washer/dryer unit. It also has a gorgeous vanity, a standard flush toilet, and some storage space. And if all that storage is still not enough, Bertha also has two sheds on the outside. On one end, it has what Indigo River calls a "bike shed," while at the opposite end, it has a large utility closet.
Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention a price for Bertha. That's because every house on wheels designed by the team Indigo River can be customized to match the preferences of future homeowners. If you want to get some inspiration or find out more about this beautiful 32-ft (9.7-meter) home, you can watch the clip down below.
Since then, it has designed various mobile habitats that maximize comfort and freedom. Bertha is a gorgeous home on wheels created for big families. It's the perfect tiny for Heather and Nathan, who wanted to have a cozy cabin away from the chaos of the city. When they saw it, they fell in love with the design of the house because, on top of the clever layout, it features an interesting exterior.
In addition to the smart side siding, Bertha has metal and cedar accents that make it stand out. Since the home was exactly what they wanted, the two contacted the skilled team from Indigo River. To move it from Fort Collins to Florissant (the town where it's now located), Heather and Nathan had to get a special permit. That's because this is a park model, which measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length. The home is also 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide) and 13.6-ft-tall (4.1-meter-tall), so it's definitely on the bigger side.
home for those who want to be closer to nature but also live big. This tiny manages to squeeze all the amenities a family of six needs into approximately 390 sq ft (36.2 sq meters).
It has a cozy all-wood interior. Once inside, it feels like you've stepped inside a log cabin. There are plenty of large windows that make the whole space seem even larger. On the main floor, you have a beautiful kitchen equipped with apartment-size appliances. There's a refrigerator, a deep stainless steel sink, and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven.
You'll also notice that it includes a range hood and generous cherry wood countertops that offer owners all the space they need to cook up a storm. Speaking about space, the kitchen features numerous cabinets and drawers that provide ample storage. It even has a drop-leaf table that can seat three people.
Right next to the entryway is a beautiful solid cherry spiral ladder that leads to one of the two lofts. This area is great for guests or kids since it's separated into two spaces for privacy. There's enough room for a twin bed and cabinets with open shelving. Surprisingly, it doesn't feel cramped at all. Plus, there's even a triangular Juliette balcony that looks over the living room. It's a great addition that offers some extra space for storage. It also can be used as a hangout zone.
In front of the couch, you'll see a set of stairs with built-in storage. The stairs include numerous drawers that can be used to store away all the items that don't really have a place inside the house. The stairs lead to the master bedroom, which is slightly bigger than the other loft. This one offers plenty of headroom, allowing people under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters) to easily stand up and walk around the king-size bed. This area features full-size wardrobes as well.
The bathroom is also pretty spacious. It is located under the master bedroom, and it comes with a shower/tub combo and a laundry nook designed to host a washer/dryer unit. It also has a gorgeous vanity, a standard flush toilet, and some storage space. And if all that storage is still not enough, Bertha also has two sheds on the outside. On one end, it has what Indigo River calls a "bike shed," while at the opposite end, it has a large utility closet.
Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention a price for Bertha. That's because every house on wheels designed by the team Indigo River can be customized to match the preferences of future homeowners. If you want to get some inspiration or find out more about this beautiful 32-ft (9.7-meter) home, you can watch the clip down below.