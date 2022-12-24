Simplicity Meets Functionality Inside This Peaceful Single-Level Tiny Home

Scandinavian minimalism became so hugely popular that some folks just grew tired of it. But there’s something about this design style that answers an inner desire for peace, harmony, and connection with nature, that many city-dwelling people have. And few things can capture this style better than tiny homes.
The Kotuku is not just another Scandinavian-inspired, minimalistic tiny. It comes from one of the most beloved tiny home brands, the New Zealand-based Build Tiny, known for its near-perfect attention to detail and amazing esthetic.
Like most of its models, the Kotuku (named after the beautiful white heron, which is a rare bird species in the area) was custom-designed and built for one of the builder’s clients. It’s also just as tiny – no more than 10-meter-long (32.8 feet) and 2.4-meter-wide (7.8). What makes it special, however, is the single-level configuration.
Let’s address the downside first, which is that Kotuku would not be the perfect home for those who like to spend hours on the couch, in front of the TV. Yes, the ubiquitous sofa is missing. If there’s one room that takes a hit with this design, it’s certainly the living area. It’s not big enough for the standard setup, and its location right in front of the main entrance isn’t ideal either.
Of course, the team at Build Tiny has done a great job as usual styling it in the most esthetically-pleasing way, with two beautiful armchairs and a small coffee table, but it’s far from a conventional living room.
single-level home. One would be the clever integration of storage solutions throughout, which makes the Kotuku remarkably functional. Clever means that all of these cabinets and drawers almost seem invisible, because they are strategically placed and also because there are plenty of them.
One thing that separates a “real” home from a glamping retreat, for example, is precisely this functional character when it comes to storage. Even a single person will have lots of personal things to keep inside their home, and the Kotuku elegantly offers spaces for each of them. You’ll notice them in the kitchen, as well as in the bedroom, where the bed is almost surrounded by cabinets that seem to blend in with the walls.
Last but not least, the not-so-tiny bathroom is another one of Kotuku’s pleasant surprises. Unlike so many other tiny house bathrooms out there, it’s spacious enough to include a generous countertop space for the vanity, a washing machine, and a beautiful shower cabin. Elegant details such as the wooden towel rack add a touch of style, and a composting toilet was preferred as a greener option.
Going back to the Scandinavian style that inspired this tiny, it’s the choice of materials and colors that’s mainly responsible for that. Things like the poplar core plywood ceiling, the natural vinyl flooring, the white walls, and the generous windows help create the wonderfully peaceful atmosphere that makes Kotuku special.
The Kotuku is not just another Scandinavian-inspired, minimalistic tiny. It comes from one of the most beloved tiny home brands, the New Zealand-based Build Tiny, known for its near-perfect attention to detail and amazing esthetic.
Like most of its models, the Kotuku (named after the beautiful white heron, which is a rare bird species in the area) was custom-designed and built for one of the builder’s clients. It’s also just as tiny – no more than 10-meter-long (32.8 feet) and 2.4-meter-wide (7.8). What makes it special, however, is the single-level configuration.
Let’s address the downside first, which is that Kotuku would not be the perfect home for those who like to spend hours on the couch, in front of the TV. Yes, the ubiquitous sofa is missing. If there’s one room that takes a hit with this design, it’s certainly the living area. It’s not big enough for the standard setup, and its location right in front of the main entrance isn’t ideal either.
Of course, the team at Build Tiny has done a great job as usual styling it in the most esthetically-pleasing way, with two beautiful armchairs and a small coffee table, but it’s far from a conventional living room.
single-level home. One would be the clever integration of storage solutions throughout, which makes the Kotuku remarkably functional. Clever means that all of these cabinets and drawers almost seem invisible, because they are strategically placed and also because there are plenty of them.
One thing that separates a “real” home from a glamping retreat, for example, is precisely this functional character when it comes to storage. Even a single person will have lots of personal things to keep inside their home, and the Kotuku elegantly offers spaces for each of them. You’ll notice them in the kitchen, as well as in the bedroom, where the bed is almost surrounded by cabinets that seem to blend in with the walls.
Last but not least, the not-so-tiny bathroom is another one of Kotuku’s pleasant surprises. Unlike so many other tiny house bathrooms out there, it’s spacious enough to include a generous countertop space for the vanity, a washing machine, and a beautiful shower cabin. Elegant details such as the wooden towel rack add a touch of style, and a composting toilet was preferred as a greener option.
Going back to the Scandinavian style that inspired this tiny, it’s the choice of materials and colors that’s mainly responsible for that. Things like the poplar core plywood ceiling, the natural vinyl flooring, the white walls, and the generous windows help create the wonderfully peaceful atmosphere that makes Kotuku special.