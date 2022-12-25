Functional 26-Foot Tiny Home Ulla-Carin Makes Room for Seven People

There are tiny homes that don't feel that tiny, and Ulla-Carin is one of them. This beautiful mobile habitat is perfect for full-time living since it has all the amenities that you usually see in a regular-sized house. This dwelling was designed by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a company located in Columbus, Ohio.
The builder is known for creating custom tiny homes on wheels that last. Some are smaller than others, but they all incorporate clever design ideas that optimize space. Like every other MTL model, this 26-ft-long (7.9-meter-long) unit comes with a story.
Ulla-Carin holds a special place in the owner's heart. The tiny home was named after an exchange student from Sweden hosted by the owner's family when she was younger. What's interesting is that Ulla-Carin's mother was also an exchange student that lived with the owner's grandparents. So this tiny house honors this deep connection between her Swedish friend and her family.
Speaking of that, this area isn't that spacious. It only has a couch, which, as I've already mentioned, converts into a bed. It also has three large drawers underneath that can be used to store away different items. Across this convertible couch is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances a family needs.
There's a farmhouse apron sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, a small oven, and a refrigerator. It includes numerous drawers and cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware. The kitchen features a gorgeous brown maple butcher block countertop that offers plenty of space. The countertop extends towards the entrance, so people can use it as a breakfast bar or as a workspace.
tiny home is the bathroom, which is compact. But even if it's not a full-size bath, it does have a generous tiled shower with a glass door and a composting toilet. This space gets separated from the rest of the house via a sliding barn door. Outside the bathroom, you'll notice that there's an area dedicated to a stackable washer and dryer.
And we're not quite done with the main floor. I did mention that Ulla-Carin has a downstairs bedroom. This area is placed at the front of the house, and it comes with a raised bed for two. It's not a big bedroom, but it's nice that the team designed a space right next to it for storage. You can see that there are cubby holes of different sizes that can be used for shoes or other belongings. Across that spot is a closet that's perfect for hanging clothes. You'll even notice small cabinet under the bed.
Above the main floor bedroom is another sleeping space. The loft can be accessed via stairs with built-in storage. It's a large bedroom filled with natural light that can fit a king-size bed. It also has space for a small table that can serve as a nightstand.
Between the two lofts, you can see a catwalk as well. It's a nice addition for those who want some extra storage space or for those who live in their tiny with their fur babies. Other features included in this beautiful home on wheels are a ductless mini split AC unit and a water heater.
Since Ulla-Carin is a custom mobile dwelling, the company doesn't mention a price for it. That's because the cost of a tiny home designed by MTL depends on the size, materials, finishes, and appliances included. Future tiny homeowners can even opt for an off-grid package if they want to live off the grid.
