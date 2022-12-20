The $95K McKinley Brings Your Search for a Tiny Home to a Screeching Halt

Folks, what we're looking at is a tiny home dubbed the McKinley, and while this mobile habitat may not be as large as the mountain that bears the same name, it's still one of the largest rolling homes in the Kiwi Tiny Houses lineup. Actually, by the looks of things, this seems to be the only completed model from this manufacturer. With that in mind, let's stroll through the McKinley and see why traditional homes are so yesterday.
Right from the start, one of the main attraction points for this machine is its price. According to the manufacturer's Facebook page, this model is available as is for an appealing $95,000 (€89,500 at current exchange rates). At least, that's my understanding. If that's the case, I'm saving to buy myself a tiny home.
Considering I'm the sort of human who likes to move around a lot, a tiny house would naturally fit into the life I want to live. And that's precisely the magic any tiny home offers, and the McKinley is no exception; once you're tired of the RV park or that X on your map, gook this puppy up to an adequately powerful vehicle, and off you go. With three axles at the ready, you'll be ready to carry all the goodies this home has to offer.
Overall, each McKinley is built with an overall width of 10 feet (3 meters), making it larger than fifth wheels and other mobile habitats, including other tiny homes. Yup, this one may require that you look into local laws and regulations for transit from one site to another. Once you consider that each state, cities, and towns have its own laws pertaining to tiny homes in all stages of living, you really need to plan your travels with this one.
Once you've legally anchored down for the next few days or weeks, you can get a feel for this machine's magic. One thing worth noting, and one that will unlock and restrict certain geological places, is this home's R-ratings: R23 for the roof and R19 for the walls, all of which are built from structurally insulated panels (SIP) to keep the weight as low as possible. With the help of a solid heating system, this should be enough to even live in colder landscapes.
Now, to enter your future McKinley, two entrances are available; one spits you into the living room and one into the bedroom. But, no matter which you use to access your habitat, all will offer entry into the same beautifully designed interior.
Starting with the living room, you'll need to leave your shoes at the door. After all, you wouldn't want to damage the wood laminate flooring with pebbles stuck in your tread. Go ahead, lay down some shag carpet. With solid flooring in place, Kiwi goes to town with a modular couch, a little reading nook, ready with a seating arrangement, and wooden trim lining wall joints and windows. The latter is a beautiful touch to the white walls and ceiling and complements the home's tones and textures.
Towards the rear, a large kitchen sits in wait with residential-size everything! That U-shaped countertop brings even endless space to unfurl your cooking abilities. Storage, you say? Just look around at the countless crannies and cabinets where you cram all your pasta, canned goods, and legumes. As a side note, part of the countertop is designated as a breakfast bar and can be spotted with three seats in the specs.
towards the rear of the McKinley, Kiwi chose to continue with the same materials as in the living room, including the flooring and wooden accents and an entire wall composed of eye-catching shapes and colors sitting behind the toilet. The vanity receives the same treatment.
The final inviting space in this rolling mansion is the bedroom. Just imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping in nearby trees as opposed to cars and honks. Think about how you'll feel after breathing in fresh air for an entire night or two or weeks. Talk about refreshing. If you have a large family or are traveling with guests, they can sleep in the living room or repurpose the upstairs loft into another bedroom.
No matter how you live to live your life, or where, for that matter, Kiwi Tiny Houses and their pocket-friendly and enticing McKinley may be the answer to your mobile dreams.
