Edsel Is a Charming 20-Ft Tiny House With Two Lofts and a Full Bathroom

Usually, any dwelling that offers less than 500 sq ft of living space classifies as a tiny house. And although they’re smaller, tiny houses don’t have to feel that way. Edsel is a lovely mobile habitat that is stacked with modern amenities typically found in regular-sized homes. This tiny manages to squeeze two lofts, a living room, a well-equipped kitchen, and a bathroom with a bathtub and shower combo into a little over 300 sq ft.