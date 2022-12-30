Edsel Is a Charming 20-Ft Tiny House With Two Lofts and a Full Bathroom

Tiny homes on wheels have gained a lot of popularity during these past few years. Besides mobility, they offer people financial freedom and allow them to focus on what really matters. And since these dwellings provide less square footage than a traditional house, builders incorporate clever design ideas and creative storage solutions into their models to maximize space and comfort.
That’s what Tiny House Building Company does with its units as well. The company is based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has a generous portfolio of mobile homes. Over the years, the skilled team from Tiny House Building Company has designed numerous habitats that embrace the philosophy of “less is more.”
Edsel is a great example. This little home sits on a double axle trailer, and it’s only 20 ft (6 meters) long. From the outside, it seems like it barely offers enough room to move around. However, once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a modern interior that feels surprisingly large.
house features an ingenious layout, packing everything you could possibly need into 304 sq ft (28 sq meters) of living space. The unit has an open-concept interior that includes a living room, a nice little kitchen, a full bath, and two lofted bedrooms.
The kitchen is positioned next to the entryway, and it features custom white cabinetry. Although compact, it has all the necessities. It has a deep sink with an antique bronze faucet, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. It also comes with generous quartz countertops that offer owners plenty of space to prepare delicious meals. The countertop extends towards the living room to serve as a breakfast bar for two.
This area is equipped with numerous cabinets and drawers that can be used to store away the cookware. It also has two large wooden shelves that provide additional storage space. The living room is right next to the kitchen. Since this area is also pretty compact, you’ll only find a couch positioned in front of a large window that lets natural light come inside. It’s a great spot to relax and admire the views.
The second loft in this unit is placed at the front, above the kitchen. This one can be accessed via a ladder, and it’s also pretty spacious. It can function as a second bedroom, or it can be used as a storage room. It all depends on the owners’ needs and preferences. It even includes some cabinets that provide ample storage.
The bathroom is downstairs, next to the living room. It’s a full bath that feels no different than the one you’d find in a regular-sized apartment. Inside, you’ll find a nice vanity with a lighted mirror, a toilet, and a bathtub/shower combo. Outside the bathroom are the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage that have a space dedicated to a washer and dryer combo unit.
tiny home, Edsel has everything a couple needs to live comfortably. It comes with all the amenities you’d find in a much larger dwelling, and it offers plenty of storage space. This lovely little home also comes with a propane water heater, a custom ceiling fan, and a mini-split AC unit.
With everything I’ve mentioned so far included, pricing for Edsel starts at $78,000. It’s important to note that every model built by the Tiny House Building Company can be fully customized to match the owner’s preferences. Therefore, the price of each unit depends on the options chosen.
People can opt for a bigger mobile habitat or a smaller one. They can choose the style of the windows and doors, as well as design the interior to fit their preferences. They can even decide to get a non-lofted unit or fill their future tiny house with storage hacks. The company says that it can turn any tiny home dream into reality.
That’s what Tiny House Building Company does with its units as well. The company is based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has a generous portfolio of mobile homes. Over the years, the skilled team from Tiny House Building Company has designed numerous habitats that embrace the philosophy of “less is more.”
Edsel is a great example. This little home sits on a double axle trailer, and it’s only 20 ft (6 meters) long. From the outside, it seems like it barely offers enough room to move around. However, once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a modern interior that feels surprisingly large.
house features an ingenious layout, packing everything you could possibly need into 304 sq ft (28 sq meters) of living space. The unit has an open-concept interior that includes a living room, a nice little kitchen, a full bath, and two lofted bedrooms.
The kitchen is positioned next to the entryway, and it features custom white cabinetry. Although compact, it has all the necessities. It has a deep sink with an antique bronze faucet, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. It also comes with generous quartz countertops that offer owners plenty of space to prepare delicious meals. The countertop extends towards the living room to serve as a breakfast bar for two.
This area is equipped with numerous cabinets and drawers that can be used to store away the cookware. It also has two large wooden shelves that provide additional storage space. The living room is right next to the kitchen. Since this area is also pretty compact, you’ll only find a couch positioned in front of a large window that lets natural light come inside. It’s a great spot to relax and admire the views.
The second loft in this unit is placed at the front, above the kitchen. This one can be accessed via a ladder, and it’s also pretty spacious. It can function as a second bedroom, or it can be used as a storage room. It all depends on the owners’ needs and preferences. It even includes some cabinets that provide ample storage.
The bathroom is downstairs, next to the living room. It’s a full bath that feels no different than the one you’d find in a regular-sized apartment. Inside, you’ll find a nice vanity with a lighted mirror, a toilet, and a bathtub/shower combo. Outside the bathroom are the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage that have a space dedicated to a washer and dryer combo unit.
tiny home, Edsel has everything a couple needs to live comfortably. It comes with all the amenities you’d find in a much larger dwelling, and it offers plenty of storage space. This lovely little home also comes with a propane water heater, a custom ceiling fan, and a mini-split AC unit.
With everything I’ve mentioned so far included, pricing for Edsel starts at $78,000. It’s important to note that every model built by the Tiny House Building Company can be fully customized to match the owner’s preferences. Therefore, the price of each unit depends on the options chosen.
People can opt for a bigger mobile habitat or a smaller one. They can choose the style of the windows and doors, as well as design the interior to fit their preferences. They can even decide to get a non-lofted unit or fill their future tiny house with storage hacks. The company says that it can turn any tiny home dream into reality.