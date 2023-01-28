This Couple Challenged Themselves To Live the Whole Winter in Their Off-Grid RVs

This couple is Chris and Linnea. Chris owns a 2002 Blue Bird All American school bus, while Linnea has a 2016 Dodge Promaster van. Each of them is attempting to do this challenge with their own RVs.
Both of the RVs are customized by themselves. Chris invested around $80,000 (€73,580) in building his school bus. Linnea invested $30,000 (€27,592) in her Dodge van. Their motorhomes have to survive three months of the winter cold.
The school bus has an upgraded off-grid solar system. It is compounded of four Sok rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, two 5,000-watt inverters, a propane generator, eight propane tanks, and 2,100 watts of solar panels on the roof.
To keep the vegetables fresh, a root cellar was dug. A trash can is inserted in that hole, and then a few vegetables are added inside it. The vegetables are separated by a few wood straws.
A lot of their food is cooked in the outside fire area, where they arranged a campfire with a Dutch oven. Linnea mostly cooks bread and large steak pieces.
In case of an emergency, they also have a Honda Element. When not used for emergencies, this car is used to store three coolers that keep all of their freezer food.
The bedroom fits a queen-size bed and a few cabinets for clothes. There is extra storage underneath the bed that is used for canned food.
The bathroom is located next to the wood stove and is quite small but has enough utilities. That includes a composting toilet and a shower cabin. For those times when the temperature outside is going too low and the water pump is freezing, they also have a portable pressure camp shower.
This school bus also has a fully equipped kitchen. It comes with a propane stove, a large sink, a fridge, and a water filter. Due to the lack of sun, the fridge is currently not in use. The cabinets have lots of storage for the propane and water tanks.
motorhomes. They gather all the water from the frozen river in two large containers and add the water into the water filter system.
The front of the bus has a couch, two chairs, and a table. This area is much colder than the rest of the bus. All of their condiments and leftover food are stored in a tote box in this part of the bus.
Linnea’s camper van is her full-time home when not in the middle of the forest in a cold winter. She built the entire rig all by herself. The camper has a cabin aesthetic due to it being made entirely of wood. It is also pretty cozy with the wood stove being placed right in the middle of the van.
The bedroom is located at the very rear of the vehicle. It hosts a mattress and two sleeping bags designed specifically for the extreme cold. Her van also has a kitchen with a fridge, a freezer, a sink, and a stovetop. All the appliances in the van are turned off for the same reason the fridge is not in use inside the school bus.
The couple started this challenge back in December and currently, they are still going on strong in their off-grid RVs in the very northern part of Wisconsin. However, they say it hasn't been a hard challenge until now (except for the absence of the sun).
We cannot wait to see how this journey concludes at the end of winter, and for the couple to share with us all the things they learned from the experience.
