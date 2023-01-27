Flying Scotsman Steam Locomotive Is a Motorized Lego Ideas That Could Be the Next Set

I am a huge fan of old trains and when I saw this amazing Lego Ideas train, I knew I had to write about it.
I think the reason why I like old trains is that they remind me of the Hogwarts train. This LNER Class A3 4472 Flying Scotsman was designed for London and North Eastern Railway in 1923. Being a London vintage train brings the Harry Potter fan out of me.
This Lego Ideas build was designed by LOCOBUILDERBEAR1 and currently has almost 8,000 supporters. Almost close to the 10,000 milestone that would send this build directly to review and perhaps become a real set.
The model was not built from real bricks, instead, Studio 2.0 software was used in creating the final result. However, the builder stated that he kept in mind to create a model that would also be real-life possible. This means that if right now, you would build this model in real life, you could have a playable Lego.
The most amazing thing about this train is that it can also be powered by a motor and batteries. It uses two motors and a battery box. But it could have an optional secondary battery box that prolongs the battery life and also gives a lighting connection.
It comes with four carriages that mimic the teak look of the real train, and the locomotive with water and coal tenders.
Each of the four carriages represent a different part of the train. The first one is a luggage room, a bathroom, and a guard’s van. It comes with a chair, a separate bathroom, and a few pieces of luggage.
The second one is the sleeping carriage with four bunk beds and specific numbers for each of them. The third one is the dining carriage. It has two tables that can accommodate two minifigures, two cups, and a delicious hotdog (but don't eat it).
The last one is the kitchen carriage. And it comes with everything you would normally see in a kitchen (or at least a Lego kitchen). That includes a fridge, an oven, a stovetop, a sink, a few foods, and some kitchen utensils.
It comes with 12 track pieces and 2,339 bricks. The set also includes eight minifigures, a locomotive driver, a guard, a chef, a waiter, and four passengers.
If this set will end up having a similar amount of bricks, it might end up costing a few hundred dollars. If it will also be powered up, then that price might be even higher. However, it might not be as expensive as the Ultimate Collector’s Hogwarts Express, which is priced at $499.99 (€499.99).
You can also support this amazing build and help it achieve the milestone required for the expert review. Considering that it is part of the Staff’s Picks, we could see it soon in the local Lego stores.
