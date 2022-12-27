Ghost Rider Mech and Bike Is a Cheap and Cool LEGO Set for Kids and Adults Alike

LEGO has become a household name, not just in the world of Christmas presents for kids, but also when it comes to collectible toys for adults. While this Ghost Rider set is not of the complex Technic variety, it could be a cool pick-up for its price.
It has a few notable features that have become iconic for the beloved (or feared, depending on which side of the law you are) Marvel anti-hero. Before we start talking about the motorcycle itself, let’s take some time to admire the surprising amount of details LEGO managed to squeeze into this tiny set.
Let’s start with the mech itself, which despite not being a perfect thematic fit for Ghost Rider, is cool in its own right. You get to build it yourself along with the motorcycle and it is fully articulated. It even has a dedicated space to hold the Ghost Rider mini-figure.
Yes, Ghost Rider’s signature soul-catching fiery chain is part of this build and can be attached either to the mech's jacket or its hands. Albeit it does not light on fire and going out hoping to catch bad guys with it is not advised. Still, along with the mech, which seems to be about 4 in (10 cm) tall, it looks cool.
Now, let’s get to the main piece of this set, the motorcycle. First things first, it is rather sizeable for a set that only has 264 pieces, measuring over 4 in (10 cm) in height, 11.5 in (30 cm) in length, and 2 in (7 cm) in width.
But more importantly, it appears to be made with the Johnny Blaze (played by Nicholas Cage in the 2007 movie) version of Ghost Rider in mind. Yes, that means the bike itself takes inspiration from two of the most recognizable motorcycles. The Harley-Davidson Panhead-equipped “Captain America” used by Peter Fonda in “Easy Rider.”
Built between 1948 and 1965, the Panhead replaced the old Knucklehead, making big improvements in many areas, including fixing the overheating issues and rocker leaks that plagued its predecessor (getting its nickname in the process).
That’s not to say that the Panhead did not have its unique set of issues, but Harley-Davidson got around to solving them over its lifespan. Despite the upgrades to the Panhead, making the motorcycles based on it slow and heavy compared to the competition by the end of its production, it made history.
Still, the design of the chopper in question gives a vibe of freedom as well as toughness, perfect for Ghost Rider. And the attention to detail on this chopper is just as cool as its history. It’s not just a display piece, as it’s also meant for kids to play with, so it is sizeable and can stand unaided.
When it comes to its design, flames shoot out of the exhaust, along with orange, “flaming” wheels, imitating the true aesthetic of Ghost Rider. But don’t think it’s also as indestructible as the real (well, fictional) deal. The front end boasts the expected elongated, tilted back fork and ornate handlebars, with a skull serving as the headlight.
Summed up, this LEGO set is not just for kids, but also for adults looking to relive those childhood moments and connect to the kid within. While not as big or as complex as other automotive-inspired sets, it is cool, geeky, and cheap, making it a worthwhile purchase.
