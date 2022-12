LEGO Introduces Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R With Brian O'Conner Minifigure

Starting January 2020, LEGO announced a licensing partnership with Universal Studios. And not long after the announcement, the two giants collaborated for the first Fast & Furious car, Dom's Dodge Charger. That one was available as a 1,077-piece set.Almost two years later, the collaboration is still going strong. Because the Danish toy company just announced an upcoming car from its Speed Champions series: the Fast & Furious 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, aimed at children aged 9 or more.Brian O'Conner (played by the late Paul Walker) drove the Nissan Skyline in the second film in the series, 2 Fast 2 Furious. The toy comes in white and blue and right-hand-drive configuration, with a high level of detail including the rear wing, underglow, blue stripes, rear wing, its iconic round taillights, and the GT-R branding. Along with the car, you'll also get a miniature figure of Brian O'Conner.LEGO shared a look at the upcoming car, but, unfortunately, it's not available just yet. The 319-piece set is set to release next year, with German LEGO retailer JB Spielwaren indicating that pre-orders are set for January 3, with a retail price of €21.24 EUR (approximately $22.35 at today's exchange rate), which means it won’t serve as a Christmas present this year. However, it will be a great purchase for both LEGO and Fast & Furious fans, plus other car enthusiasts who always wanted to own a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.Arguably one of the most famous car action franchises, Fast & Furious included heavily modified cars like the Toyota Supra, Dodge Charger, or the Nissan Skyline GT-R from the R34 generation. Besides this Nissan and Dom’s Dodge, the Speed Champions series also includes James Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5 , among other iconic cars..