LEGO Aston Martin DB5 Launched with Working James Bond Gadgets

It shapes up to be a pretty intense year for toy brick maker LEGO when it comes to the results of its collaboration with established car companies. 46 photos



And not just any Aston Martin DB5, but a tribute to the car that made James Bond great in the Goldfinger movie.



The toy car is part of the Creator collection from LEGO and is comprised of over 1,290 pieces. Among them, an ejector seat, number plates, rear-window bulletproof screen, front wing machine guns and wheel-mounted tire scythes.



And some of these little pieces of plastic work as they were meant to. Meaning the ejector seat really jumps and pops up through the hood of the car, and the number plates really revolve to hide the spy’s true identity. Even the rear-window bulletproof screen can be raised to deflect plastic projectiles.



The toy car also features a detailed straight-6 engine, drum-lacquered silver front and rear bumpers, molded silver-colored wire wheel rim inserts and front and rear Aston Martin logos. All to make the car as close to the real thing as possible.



Fanatics of little details will take great pleasure in learning that LEGO has fitted the interior with a concealable radar tracker and a door compartment containing a telephone.



When assembled, the car measures 3 inches (10 cm) high, 13 inches (34 cm) long and 4 inches (12 cm) wide.



