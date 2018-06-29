LEGO SpaceX Tribute Includes Tesla Roadster and Starman

NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

On February 6, SpaceX launched for the first time the Falcon Heavy rocket. With it went up a cherry red Tesla Roadster, a dummy called Starman, and a copy of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, among other things. 18 photos



Usually, LEGO is a toy manufacturer that likes to keep up to speed with the technological advancements of the age. As a result, it usually releases brick ensembles that pay tribute to this or that car, to this or that movie.



To date, SpaceX seems not to have caught the eye of LEGO, as it hasn’t released any toys honoring its achievements. Luckily, there is such a thing called Ideas, a place where LEGO designers and fans can pitch in their vision about future products.



The latest addition to the Ideas hub is a collection of SpaceX vehicles, added by Saturn V Lego set co-designer Valerie Roche and Lego fan designer Matthew Nolan.



The set is called SpaceX – The Ultimate Collection and is made up of 1,583 ordinary bricks. For now, it comprises the new Block 5 version of the Falcon 9, the Falcon Heavy, and the launch mount from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39a called Transporter/Erector/Launcher (TEL).



As special additions, the set also includes a miniature of the Dragon capsule, and one of the Tesla Roadster, complete with a Starman inside.



