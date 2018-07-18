DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

5 2019 Polestar 1 Now Available to Configure

4 Polestar's American Branch to be Lead by Gregor Hembrough

3 Polestar 1 First Ride At Goodwood FoS Reveals Amazing Peformance

2 Polestar 2 To Launch At 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Rides On Volvo CMA Platform

More on this:

Chief Test Driver Talks About The Driving Dynamics of The 2019 Polestar 1

As you’re well aware, the Polestar 1 was showcased by chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed . The guy also happens to be the chief test driver of Polestar, and as you would expect, he likes the plug-in hybrid coupe a lot. 21 photos



Priced from $155,000 and scheduled to go into production in mid-2019 at an all-new facility in China, the Polestar 1 is based on the Scalable Product Architecture we know from the 90 and 60 Series. But at the end of the day, a lot of the oily bits have been changed to make the Polestar 1 a different animal from the S90 Coupe that Volvo will never put into production.



The performance-oriented plug-in hybrid drivetrain, torque vectoring technology that aids with handling, Ohlins suspension, Akebono braking system, and lightweight carbon fiber panels, all of these elements help differentiate the 1 from every other car out there. With 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque on tap, the 1 also happens to be one step above the McLaren Sports Series in regard to output.



Joakim Rydholm started his stint at Volvo in 2008, with the



Before getting involved with Volvo, Rydholm used to rally in Sweden and Scandinavia in all sorts of events. Joakim hasn’t abandoned his first love despite his busy schedule, now racing a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Group N in the Swedish Rally Championship.



In addition to full-on performance, "we have also been able to tune the chassis so accurately that it produces a superb everyday ride quality" according to Rydholm.

“I absolutely love this car,” he said following the hillclimb. “In the 22 years of my career developing the chassis for all sorts of cars, I have never experienced a package and drivetrain as thrilling as the Polestar 1 ,” Rydholm pointed out.Priced from $155,000 and scheduled to go into production in mid-2019 at an all-new facility in China, the Polestar 1 is based on the Scalable Product Architecture we know from the 90 and 60 Series. But at the end of the day, a lot of the oily bits have been changed to make the Polestar 1 a different animal from the S90 Coupe that Volvo will never put into production.The performance-oriented plug-in hybrid drivetrain, torque vectoring technology that aids with handling, Ohlins suspension, Akebono braking system, and lightweight carbon fiber panels, all of these elements help differentiate the 1 from every other car out there. With 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque on tap, the 1 also happens to be one step above the McLaren Sports Series in regard to output.Joakim Rydholm started his stint at Volvo in 2008, with the C30 Polestar Concept being his first-ever project at the Swedish automaker. Subsequent projects include the SPA-based 90 and 60 Series, and from 2016, his job includes chassis tuning for Polestar and Polestar Engineered vehicles.Before getting involved with Volvo, Rydholm used to rally in Sweden and Scandinavia in all sorts of events. Joakim hasn’t abandoned his first love despite his busy schedule, now racing a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Group N in the Swedish Rally Championship.In addition to full-on performance, "we have also been able to tune the chassis so accurately that it produces a superb everyday ride quality" according to Rydholm.