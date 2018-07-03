2019 Polestar 1 Now Available to Configure

autoevolution
 

Based on the Concept Coupe from a visual standpoint, the 1 is the first standalone model from Polestar, and it’s an amazing piece of personal transportation. The plug-in hybrid grand tourer is now available for configuration on the automaker’s website, and even though customization options are slim for the time being, they’re welcome nonetheless.
The $155,000 work of Swedish wonder that'll be manufactured in China is available in six colors: Space, Snow, Midnight, Osmium, Osmium Matte, and Magnesium. The brightwork, meanwhile, can be had in Chrome or Glossy Black. Moving on to the lightweight wheels, customers can have those in three flavors, namely Matte Black, Glossy Black, and Diamond Cut.

Further down the line, the interior is available in Charcoal or Charcoal with Zinc Seats. Whichever of the two options is to your liking, the gold seatbelts are standard. Section 3 of the configurator lists the technical details of the Polestar 1.

The two electric motors on the rear axle and integrated starter-generator at the crankshaft take their mojo from two batteries that total 34 kWh. That’s enough for an NEDC-rated electric range of 150 kilometers (around 93 miles). Polestar says that’s more than any other plug-in hybrid vehicle with EV driving mode on sale today.

As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part of the deal, the T8 Drive-E turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine enables a total output of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm. Double wishbone suspension at the front, an integral link rear suspension setup, and Ohlins dampers on all four corners of the Polestar 1 are also standard.

The carbon fiber- and steel-bodied coupe features Akebono six-piston calipers up front and Conti EPBs at the rear. Speaking of which, the Polestar configurator also lists the size of the tires: 275/30 R21 at the front axle and 295/30 R21 for the rear.

Last, but certainly not least, the final section of the configurator suggests to place a deposit of €2,500 or $2,500 along with your details. To be frank, demand is far greater than supply, which means that you’ll have to wait a long time for your 1 to be built and delivered.
