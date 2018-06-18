Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Carbon Fiber Helps Polestar 1 Shave Off 500 Pounds Compared To Steel

Even though production is set to start in the middle of 2019, development of the Polestar 1 is coming along nicely. And with each and every step, Volvo’s performance division takes the opportunity to tease us with the finest of details. 21 photos



The carbon fiber body shell of the 1 “represents the first time that the Volvo Car Group has explored carbon fiber construction.” But then again, what did you expect from Polestar, the technological spearhead of the group? As for where that



Used extensively in the vehicle’s structure, parts that are made from carbon fiber include the hood, trunk, side panels, doors, and the roof structure. According to Christian Samson, head of product creation at Polestar, the 1 features a “dragonfly.”



Through the dragonfly-shaped design (pictured),



Regarding the glass panel that stretches the length and width of the roof, that’s integrated with minimal intrusion for a panoramic view of the blue (or starry) sky. All in all, Polestar has a lot to be proud, especially for its first stand-alone model.



