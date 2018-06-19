Volvo Teases New S60 Sedan One Last Time Before U.S. Debut

Take a long look at the covered car in the main photo. That’s the all-new S60, a compact executive sedan that’ll take on the likes of the Audi A4 and rear-wheel-drive competitors such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Going official tomorrow at Volvo’s plant in South Carolina, the three-box counterpart of the V60 station wagon will be presented to the world by none other than the CEO.
In addition to Hakan Samuelsson, confirmed speakers include the president of Volvo’s U.S. division, governor of South Carolina, as well as the Swedish ambassador to the United States of America. Make no mistake about it, the new manufacturing facility is of utmost importance for the automaker in the long run.
Tooled to produce the S60 (and more SPA-based nameplates in the coming years), the Charleston-based facility is expected to manufacture up to 100,000 vehicles per year and employ 4,000 people in the long term. In terms of economic impact, the plant is estimated to contribute in the ballpark of $4.8 billion on an annual basis.
Volvo refers to the S60 as a sports sedan, but that’s not exactly the case if you remember what the M division, AMG, and Audi Sport are doing for a longer time than the Swedish automaker. Even with the Polestar Engineered package, the T8 Twin Engine makes do with 415 ponies (421 PS) and 494 pound-feet (670 Nm).
Be that as it may, don’t forget that Volvo isn’t about sportiness as much as Polestar is. Following the 1 plug-in hybrid super-coupe with its 600 electrified horsepower, the 2 sports sedan and 3 utility vehicle will take Polestar into all-electric territory.
In addition to the T8 Twin Engine and Polestar Engineered package, the S60 will be available with pretty much every drivetrain option available for the V60 and XC60 except for diesel options. If eco-friendliness is high up your priorities list, the T6 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid is expected to be the greenest S60 version of them all.
Production of the newcomer begins in late 2018.
