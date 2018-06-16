2019 Volvo S60 Teased Once More, It’s “Refined and Beautifully Balanced”

NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

The third generation of the S60 will go into production immediately after reveal at an all-new factory in the United States of America. Located in Ridgeville, South Carolina, this facility will be the home of the S60 once production of the second generation at the Chengdu complex in China is phased out in the first part of 2019.Switching from the Ford EUCD platform to Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture, the S60 will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 20th. Described as a “truly global reveal” by Volvo, the event will be “broadcast live from the Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg, Sweden and featuring our new plant in Charleston.”Raising the hype surrounding the all-new S60 , Volvo published a photograph and a short clip of the newcomer on Facebook. “Refined and beautifully balanced” is how the Gothenburg-headquartered automaker describes the compact executive sedan, whose main rival will come in the form of the front- and all-wheel-drive Audi A4.It would be wishful thinking for Volvo to dream of competing with the 3 Series and C-Class, including in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. As you know from the previous teaser of the S60, the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid drivetrain in the Polestar Engineered specification is rated 421 PS (415 horsepower) and 670 Nm (494 pound-feet).Speaking of the nitty-gritty, there’s no turbo diesel in the pipeline for the S60. This decision shouldn’t come as a surprise for a couple of reasons, but most importantly, Volvo and Polestar are both running towards complete electrification. Regarding internal combustion, every new Volvo will be electrified to some extent by 2019.The 2018 model year of the S60 is priced in the United States from $34,100, making it $14,000 cheaper than the entry-level version of the S90. In total, six trim levels are offered in this part of the world: Dynamic, Inscription ($36,950), Cross Country ($44,350), R-Design ($47,350), and Polestar ($60,000).