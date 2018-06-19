Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

4 Volvo “Will No Longer Develop a New Generation of Diesel Engines”

3 Polestar to Offer Performance Upgrades for Volvo’s Plug-In Hybrids

2 2019 Volvo S60 Teased Ahead Of June 20th Debut With Polestar Engineered Upgrades

1 2019 Volvo S60 Teased Once More, It’s “Refined and Beautifully Balanced”

More on this:

2019 Volvo S60 Sedan to Be Unveiled on June 20

There’s only one day left until the official unveiling of the new Volvo S60 sedan, the Swedish manufacturer announced on Tuesday. Along with the announcement, Volvo released yet another teaser showing the new model. 14 photos



The S60 would become the first Volvo manufactured in the U.S. The current model is manufactured in China, and it would exit the production cue there in the early months of next year.



The S60 is the sedan version of the



For the V60, Volvo offers two diesel and two gasoline engines. The diesel ones have an output of 150 and 190 horsepower, respectively, while the gasoline provides the car with either 250 or 310 horsepower. The diesel units used on the V60 are the last of their breed to be manufactured by Volvo, as the Swedish have announced



For the S60, Volvo would also deploy two plug-in hybrid drivetrains, T6 and T8. The T8 would also get a Polestar variant in the S60, which would come with an increase of 15 horsepower compared to the regular version, for a total troop of 415 hp.



The Polestar tweaks would be at the core of the new S60, as Volvo’s electric-car manufacturer spinoff would begin offering a



The package includes new lightweight wheels design with Brembo mono-block golden-painted brake calipers and multi-link front and rear suspension fitted with Öhlins shock absorbers.



Stay tuned on Wednesday for more info on the U.S.-born S60. The event would take place in South Carolina, at the site of the company's first car manufacturing plant on U.S. soil. The Charleston facility is the place where the S60 would be built for the global markets.The S60 would become the first Volvo manufactured in the U.S. The current model is manufactured in China, and it would exit the production cue there in the early months of next year.The S60 is the sedan version of the V60 that was presented by Volvo last March during the Geneva Motor Show. There are no official details on the powertrains that would make it into the S60, but it’s likely they would be the same as in the wagon version.For the V60, Volvo offers two diesel and two gasoline engines. The diesel ones have an output of 150 and 190 horsepower, respectively, while the gasoline provides the car with either 250 or 310 horsepower. The diesel units used on the V60 are the last of their breed to be manufactured by Volvo, as the Swedish have announced plans to no longer develop a new generation of diesel.For the S60, Volvo would also deploy two plug-in hybrid drivetrains, T6 and T8. The T8 would also get a Polestar variant in the S60, which would come with an increase of 15 horsepower compared to the regular version, for a total troop of 415 hp.The Polestar tweaks would be at the core of the new S60, as Volvo’s electric-car manufacturer spinoff would begin offering a Polestar Engineered package for it.The package includes new lightweight wheels design with Brembo mono-block golden-painted brake calipers and multi-link front and rear suspension fitted with Öhlins shock absorbers.Stay tuned on Wednesday for more info on the U.S.-born S60.