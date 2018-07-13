5 Polestar to Offer Performance Upgrades for Volvo’s Plug-In Hybrids

4 Carbon Fiber Helps Polestar 1 Shave Off 500 Pounds Compared To Steel

3 Volvo Teases New S60 Sedan One Last Time Before U.S. Debut

2 2019 Polestar 1 Now Available to Configure

1 Polestar's American Branch to be Lead by Gregor Hembrough

More on this:

Polestar 1 First Ride At Goodwood FoS Reveals Amazing Peformance

There’s still a year to go until Polestar will start production of the 1 in China, but for this edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed , the Swedish performance brand made the decision to showcase what the supercar-killing plug-in hybrid coupe can do in the hands of a talented driver. “Impressive” is the word you’re looking for. 21 photos



Now fast-forward the video the the 7:55 mark, and you’ll notice the average fuel consumption. 20 l/100 km is a lot even by small-block V8 standards, which is curious when you remember the Polestar 1 comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors for the rear wheels, and an integrated starter generator.



From the errors on the digital instrument cluster and the lack of sound deadening materials, it appears that



The amazing acceleration off the line is supercar territory, make no mistake about it, but what it’s even more impressive is the sound of the 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine. Not raspy and not overwhelmed, it’s unbelievable how smooth but sporty the Drive-E twin-charged plant sounds at wide open throttle.



Priced at $155,000 and capable of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque on full song, the



First of all, take a look at the interior of the prototype that Shmee150 got to ride shotgun with chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm on the 1.16-mile hillclimb. Don’t rub your eyes because the airbag cover of the steering wheel, dashboard design, Sensus Connect infotainment system, and gearshift lever are sourced from the Volvo S90 mid-size sedan. Be that as it may, don’t forget that the series-production model will differ to an extent from this vehicle here.Now fast-forward the video the the 7:55 mark, and you’ll notice the average fuel consumption. 20 l/100 km is a lot even by small-block V8 standards, which is curious when you remember the Polestar 1 comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors for the rear wheels, and an integrated starter generator.From the errors on the digital instrument cluster and the lack of sound deadening materials, it appears that Polestar didn’t connect or calibrate the fuel consumption sensor to the car’s electronic brain. On the other hand, you’ll notice two seats at the rear, a roll cage, as well as a glass panel stretching the length and width of the roof.The amazing acceleration off the line is supercar territory, make no mistake about it, but what it’s even more impressive is the sound of the 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine. Not raspy and not overwhelmed, it’s unbelievable how smooth but sporty the Drive-E twin-charged plant sounds at wide open throttle.Priced at $155,000 and capable of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque on full song, the Polestar 1 has the makings of a genuine alternative to the lower spectrum of the supercar world. At the end of the day, however, the Swedish supercoupe targets a different kind of customer from those who would spend $188,600 on the McLaren 570S.