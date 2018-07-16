2019 Polestar 2 Confirmed With 350-Mile Range

Speaking to Autocar.co.uk at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, a gentleman going by the name of Jonathan Goodman told the British publication some of the secrets of the Polestar 2. Going official next year, the Common Module Architecture-based sedan will have an electric range of up to 350 miles.
According to the chief operating officer of Polestar, the 350-mile range “will represent the lower bookend of our showroom range.” We knew that Volvo is working on at least two battery options for the XC40 EV, but didn’t expect for the performance brand to follow suit with the Tesla Model 3-rivaling electric sedan.
Expected to cost somewhere between £30,000 and £50,000 in the United Kingdom, the 2019 Polestar 2 is also expected to pack up to 400 horsepower from a dual-motor drivetrain. The Model 3 Performance laughs at that sort of performance, but then again, don’t forget that Tesla has more experience than Polestar in this domain.
On the matter of pricing, why did the automaker go so low when compared to the £135,500 Polestar 1? “Electric cars will be just as appealing to young executives as they are to retirees,” said Goodman. ”It’s a new market, and purchase intentions will vary. So we’ve got to be a welcoming brand that’s not geeky, cliquey or judgmental.”
Reading between the lines, Polestar prepares to go mainstream in an effort to establish itself as a genuine alternative to the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, and Tesla Model 3. And secondly, the EV technology of Polestar will trickle down to Volvo, thus helping with the synergies between the two brands.
Believed to borrow some of the exterior styling from the 40.2 Concept (pictured), the Polestar 2 will be a compact executive sedan that will share its underpinnings with the Volvo XC40. If we’re lucky, our first glimpse of the newcomer will be at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
If it were your money on the line, what would you pick between the 2 and Model 3?
