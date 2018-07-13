5 Carbon Fiber Helps Polestar 1 Shave Off 500 Pounds Compared To Steel

Polestar 2 To Launch At 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Rides On Volvo CMA Platform

Right after Polestar took the veils off the 1 plug-in hybrid coupe with supercar performance, the go-faster division of Volvo made it clear the 2 and 3 will follow. While the 3 is expected to be an electric SUV with a similar footprint as the XC90, the 2 is a compact-sized executive sedan that targets the Tesla Model 3. 21 photos



The publication also makes a case for the Compact Modular Architecture, an all-new platform that made its series-production debut with the XC40. The electric version of the compact crossover is in the pipeline as well according to chief designer Thomas Ingenlath, and we’ll likely see it in action sometime next year.



“Polestar will certainly pursue its focus on driving dynamics with the



“Polestar is targeting a range of 310 miles for both the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3,” adds Evo.co.uk, claiming that the 3 will arrive in the form of “a coupe SUV that will launch towards the end of 2021” on the



Goodman told the publication that Nurburgring record attempts aren’t what makes a driver’s car great to drive. And on a similar note, Polestar doesn’t intend to get itself involved in motorsport on the same level as it did back when the company did exactly that for a living.



