Polestar 2 To Launch At 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Rides On Volvo CMA Platform

13 Jul 2018, 18:05 UTC ·
by
Right after Polestar took the veils off the 1 plug-in hybrid coupe with supercar performance, the go-faster division of Volvo made it clear the 2 and 3 will follow. While the 3 is expected to be an electric SUV with a similar footprint as the XC90, the 2 is a compact-sized executive sedan that targets the Tesla Model 3.
Evo.co.uk claims the Polestar 2 will be revealed in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, before going on sale towards of the year. Pricing is estimated in the £35,000 to £50,000 range, making the electric sedan an interesting alternative to the usual suspects from Germany.

The publication also makes a case for the Compact Modular Architecture, an all-new platform that made its series-production debut with the XC40. The electric version of the compact crossover is in the pipeline as well according to chief designer Thomas Ingenlath, and we’ll likely see it in action sometime next year.

“Polestar will certainly pursue its focus on driving dynamics with the Polestar 2,” says the British motoring outlet, and that’s the course of action when you think about it. After all, Polestar makes the cars that Volvo can’t, adding motorsport- and technology-infused solutions to the formula.

“Polestar is targeting a range of 310 miles for both the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3,” adds Evo.co.uk, claiming that the 3 will arrive in the form of “a coupe SUV that will launch towards the end of 2021” on the SPA II vehicle architecture. The body style of the third model in the lineup has been confirmed by chief operating officer Jonathan Goodman.

Goodman told the publication that Nurburgring record attempts aren’t what makes a driver’s car great to drive. And on a similar note, Polestar doesn’t intend to get itself involved in motorsport on the same level as it did back when the company did exactly that for a living.

After winning the WTCC last year with the Volvo S60 Polestar TC1, Cyan Racing turned its focus on the Lotus Evora and the 2018 Swedish GT championship. Why’s that? After the Chinese overlord brought Volvo and Polestar to the attention of everyone remotely interested in cars, Geely decided that it’s high time for Lotus to get back in the game as well.
