Lotus Cyan Racing Reveals Evora GT4, Will Race in The 2018 Swedish GT

Founded in 1987, the World Touring Car Championship has been folded after the 2017 season came to a close. Starting in 2018, the World Touring Car Cup is how this part of the motorsport world rolls, spelling the end of both the WTCC and TCR International Series. Adding to the confusion, the official abbreviation is WTCR.

For those who are wondering why would Cyan Racing team up with And speaking of confusion, Polestar Cyan Racing doesn’t compete in the 2018 World Touring Car Championship because the regulations do not allow factory-backed teams. To this effect, Cyan Racing has a new partner for this season in the guise of Lotus Cars. And instead of the Volvo S60 Polestar TC1 that won the WTCC last year , the Lotus Evora GT4 is the team’s contender in the Swedish GT.“The car is fun to drive, has a lot of grip and a good engine character. We will head to Knutstorp with a white sheet of paper as we have never raced with this car before,” declared Richard Goransson, five-time STCC champion (2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2016) and Lotus Cyan Racing driver. “But we have a World Champion team behind us, and I feel confident.”The opener of the 2018 Swedish GT starts today, with qualifying scheduled at 17:15. The races, meanwhile, will start tomorrow at 11:30 and 14:40, respectively. Lotus Cyan Racing won’t have it easy, though, for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the Evora in GT4 specification is rather underdeveloped at this point. On the other hand, evolutionary upgrades should make it competitive as the season unfolds.Then there’s the competition, which runs race-prepped cars vehicles from Ginetta , Maserati, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz. There are two classes in total: GTA and GTB. The Evora GT4 complies to GTB class rules, which is a handicap from the get-go for Cyan Racing in the long run. However, practice makes perfect, right?For those who are wondering why would Cyan Racing team up with Lotus , bear in mind what company controls the British automaker in this day and age. That would be Geely, the Chinese behemoth that also owns Volvo and Polestar.