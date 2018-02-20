2018 Lotus 3-Eleven 430 is The Final Evolution of The Road-Going Track Tool

As you already know from chief executive officer Jean-Marc Gales, Lotus is working on three all-new models
, one of which believed to be a replacement for the 3-Eleven. To this effect, the road-going track tool is celebrating its final evolution in the form of the 430 edition.
6 photos
430 comes from the number of metric horsepower, which translates to 424 brake horsepower and 440 Nm (325 pound-feet) of torque. Generated by a supercharged and charge-cooled Toyota V6 displacing 3.5 liters, the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the Michelin Cup 2-wrapped 19-inch wheels by a six-speed stick shift.
Tipping the scales at 920 kilograms (2,028 pounds), the 3-Eleven 430 prides itself on a power-to-weight ratio of 467 horsepower per tonne. What that means in terms of performance is zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, onto a maximum velocity of 180 mph (289 km/h). Quite the fitting send-off for the white-knuckled 3-Eleven, isn’t it?
But wait, there’s more! In the right hands and with the right skills, the 3-Eleven 430 special edition is two seconds quicker than the previous incarnation at the Hethel circuit
, delivering a lap time of 1 minute and 24 seconds. A striking performance for a car that Colin Chapman would definitely appreciate if he were to be alive today.
“The development of the original 3-Eleven focused our thoughts on a Lotus of pure simplicity and advanced our thinking on the sports cars of the future,”
said head honcho Gales. “The 3-Eleven 430 is the ultimate conclusion of that work, a beast of unbound abilities and something that we’re all immensely proud of.”
Pricing? £102,000 and it’s yours, including value-added tax and on-the-road costs. Being a last hurrah of the 3-Eleven
, the 430 is a rarefied breed. Production is limited to 20 vehicles, and if you want one, you’d better put that deposit down before Lotus runs out of build slots.