Volvo Celebrates WTCC Title With Polestar Performance World Champion Editions

So what did Volvo do in order to celebrate the title? Launch two special editions, that is, based on the S60 and V60. The compact executive sedan and station wagon have been with us since 2010, and come 2018, the all-new 60 Series
will enter production at a state-of-the-art plant in South Carolina.
What're the Polestar Performance World Champion editions all about? Boild down to the core, it’s a visual- and performance-enhancing package that can be specified on the D4, D5, T5, and T6. The list of upgrades starts with Polestar-branded 19-inch Polestar alloy wheels, stickier tires, more aggressive diffuser, and a redesigned spoiler. The interior is not all that different, the only change coming in the form of the Polestar gear shifter
.
Under the hood, however, interesting things have happened. Depending on the engine, output improves by up to 10 horsepower and 50 Nm (36 pound-feet) thanks to the addition of a free-breathing air filter and free-flow stainless-steel exhaust. Polestar
made sure handling is up to snuff as well, upgrading the dampers and springs for a sportier driving experience.
Last, but certainly not least, the Polestar Performance World Champion editions feature upgraded transmission software and superior throttle response. This, then, is what Polestar’s engineers can do for the aging S60 and V60
, which are more impressive than you’d think on first impression.
The crowning achievement if the full-on Polestar treatment
for both models, which feature the 2.0-liter T6 turbocharged and supercharged engine. With 367 horsepower and 470 Nm (346 pound-feet) on tap, the go-faster duo isn’t as potent as the T8 Twin Engine plug-in powertrain available in the XC90 and XC60, but the two are sensibly quicker.