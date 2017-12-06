The Grand Tour Café Might Give You a Caffeine Addiction, But I'd Be Worth It

Coffee shops are all the rage these days. It seems like everything people want to do today is sit at a table and look important while they sip the black stuff out of a cup or a mug.

Well, when there are around thirty billion (real figures may vary) places where they serve the hot drink around the world, you have to do something to differentiate your business from the others. Some choose to spell the names of their customers wrong on the cups while others also serve sugar-filled pink donuts - whatever the recipe, it's all good as long as it works.



Starting a new business in this overly-saturated market would be a difficult endeavor, but



It involves an old industrial building in New York City's West Village, some coffee, and a few very special armchairs and couches. The whole idea was to emphasize that everyone likes to have fun, and that driving a vehicle provides exactly that.



A few pieces of furniture used were actually electric go-karts in disguise, and after the controllers popped out, the strangely empty floor of the café suddenly turned into a racing circuit. The customers - the real ones - appeared to be surprised, but they didn't hesitate to join in on the fun when asked.



We usually watch shows such as



