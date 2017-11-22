2018 Volvo XC60 D4 vs. D5 Race Suggests PowerPulse Is Useless

Now, we know that there's going to be some guy who just bought a Volvo XC60 D5 and will type "you're stupid" in the comment section. But that's okay, because we're entitled to form our own opinion about the engines offered by this Swedish SUV.

The previous D5 model came with a 2.4-liter twin-turbo 5-cylinder diesel engine producing 220 HP . But because Volvo basically only makes one engine now, it's been downsized to a 2.0-liter.



The new D5 is supposed to make 235 HP and to get around potential lag problems, it's been fitted with a tank of compressed air that will spin the turbos faster. We tracked down one of the official videos, which suggested it would have instant throttle response and much better acceleration.



Still, when Mat Watson organized a drag race between the



This leads the reviewer to suggest that you don't need to spend extra and have the D5 engine, a fact with which we agree. The money would be put to far better use upgrading to the Inscription trim level, which just makes you feel like you're driving a special luxury vehicle, thanks to superior leather, better equipment, and air suspension. However, we don't think the Momentum is that shabby.



Getting back to the problem of the



