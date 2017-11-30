autoevolution
Car Ownership Gets a Lot Easier With The Care By Volvo Subscription Service

The XC40 is the smallest Volvo sport utility vehicle of them all, but it’s also the first Volvo to revolutionize the sales and ownership experiences. The gist of it for the U.S. buyer is this: $600 per month and all you have to do is ensure there’s gas in the tank of your brand-new 2019 Volvo XC40.
But first, let’s make some calculations. $35,200 is the retail price of the T5 Momentum in the United States, and the 36-month lease starts at $325/month with a $3,000 down payment. The Care by Volvo subscription service works out to $600 times 59 months if we use the retail price as a reference, translating to almost 5 years of hassle-free ownership.

The thing is, Volvo doesn’t allow you to keep the XC40 for that long. The subscription service, which includes 24/7 customer care, concierge, and roadside assistance, has a term of 24 months. At the end of the period, customers have an option to change cars and sign up for a new 24-month subscription as early as 12 months into the agreement.

Care by Volvo takes the guesswork out of car ownership, covering insurance, service, maintenance and basically everything except gas,” declared Anders Gustafsson, president and chief executive officer of Volvo Car USA. In other words, any car-related problem that arises with during the subscription period is Volvo’s responsibility, not yours. The limiting factor that may put some people off is mileage, with Volvo allowing each subscriber to rack up no more than 15,000 miles per year.

Tire and wheel damage, wear-and-tear parts such as wipers and brakes, factory-scheduled maintenance, just about everything is included in those $600 per month. The insurance policy, which comes courtesy of Liberty Mutual Insurance, provides $250,000 bodily injury protection per person and $500,000 bodily injury coverage per accident with a $500 deductible applied to comprehensive and collision coverage.

Deliveries of Care by Volvo XC40s will start in early spring 2018, with the Swedish automaker offering two configurations: T5 AWD Momentum and T5 AWD R-Design, both coming with the Premium, Vision and Advanced packs, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel.
