Polestar's American Branch to be Lead by Gregor Hembrough

The Volvo business that was to act as a tool for tuning Volvo cars is slowly but surely inching closer and closer to becoming a true global electric car brand. 21 photos



Gregor Hembrough, until recently Vice President of major regions for Volvo, has been tasked with making Polestar a hit in one of the world’s largest auto markets.



“The chance to launch a progressive new car company like Polestar is a dream opportunity,” said in a statement the new executive of Polestar Automotive USA Inc.



"I look forward to building a network of Polestar Spaces, launching inventive marketing campaigns and structuring the brand for future success as the company launches in the most tech-savvy part of the world.”



Hembrough appointment to the role comes as the company prepares its first-ever standalone model, the 1. a car which is to begin assembling in China next year. At the beginning of the month, Polestar made available the online configurator for the car that is expected to sell for a hefty $155,000.



The Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid that uses two electric motors on the rear axle and integrated starter-generator at the crankshaft. Two 34 kWh batteries provide the power for an electric range expected to be 150 kilometers (93 miles), more than any other plug-in hybrid currently on the market.



The internal combustion engine that goes with the electric drivetrain is the T8 Drive-E turbocharged 2.0-liter that cranks out 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque.



