AC Milan Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes the “Ghost Rider” on Custom Harley-Davidson

In October of last year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic treated himself to a golden-sand Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Giallo Montecarlo, which is a shade of gold. The hybrid hypercar delivers a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps) and feeds Zlatan’s hunger for speed. He recently delighted the residents of Milan when he took it out for a ride Besides this one, which he got himself as a gift for his 40th birthday, he also owns a Ferrari Monza SP2 and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, both purchased for his birthdays.We can notice a pattern that fuels his adrenaline, and that's very fast expensive cars. So that's why it's not that surprising that the AC Milan striker also has a passion for motorcycles.And now he introduces us to one of the bikes in his collection, a custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod. This is only one of the V-Rods that he owns, but it’s surely impressive.Captioned “Ghost Rider,” Zlatan's Instagram post makes a reference to Nicholas Cage’s famous movie series, which debuted back in 2007. The soccer player shows up on the black-on-black V-Rod, wearing a matching outfit, made up of a leather jacket, pre-washed jeans, and biker shoes.The Harley-Davidson VRSC (V-twin racing street custom), also known as V-Rod, was in production from 1999 until 2017. The V-Rods are also known as muscle bikes, due to their high performance.The one Ibrahimovic owns is a custom matte black example that seems to be from Harley-Davidson's Dark Custom" series, the Night Rod Special From a quick look at the other motorcycles he shared on his social media account, the Swedish soccer star seems to prefer black models, which make him look so effortlessly cool.