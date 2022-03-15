AC Milan Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes the “Ghost Rider” on Custom Harley-Davidson

Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a huge fan of motorcycles, besides the fact that he owns several expensive supercars. And now, he gives us a glimpse of his love for two-wheelers with a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
In October of last year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic treated himself to a golden-sand Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Giallo Montecarlo, which is a shade of gold. The hybrid hypercar delivers a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps) and feeds Zlatan’s hunger for speed. He recently delighted the residents of Milan when he took it out for a ride.
Besides this one, which he got himself as a gift for his 40th birthday, he also owns a Ferrari Monza SP2 and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, both purchased for his birthdays.
We can notice a pattern that fuels his adrenaline, and that's very fast expensive cars. So that's why it's not that surprising that the AC Milan striker also has a passion for motorcycles.
And now he introduces us to one of the bikes in his collection, a custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod. This is only one of the V-Rods that he owns, but it’s surely impressive.
Captioned “Ghost Rider,” Zlatan's Instagram post makes a reference to Nicholas Cage’s famous movie series, which debuted back in 2007. The soccer player shows up on the black-on-black V-Rod, wearing a matching outfit, made up of a leather jacket, pre-washed jeans, and biker shoes.
The Harley-Davidson VRSC (V-twin racing street custom), also known as V-Rod, was in production from 1999 until 2017. The V-Rods are also known as muscle bikes, due to their high performance.
The one Ibrahimovic owns is a custom matte black example that seems to be from Harley-Davidson's Dark Custom" series, the Night Rod Special.
From a quick look at the other motorcycles he shared on his social media account, the Swedish soccer star seems to prefer black models, which make him look so effortlessly cool.
