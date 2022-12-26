5 Affordable Upcoming LEGO Sets That Will Make You Feel Like a Child Again

From the teensy-weensy sets that you can build in half an hour to the ones that have over 5,000 pieces and you spend days finishing them (or never stopping until you finish them). You can even have a famous painting made of bricks. Now I want to show you a few of the upcoming sets that you might want to buy. Keep in mind that this list does not mean that the first one is the best one, only that it has more pieces.5. LEGO Technic Monster Jam Dragon
The first two in this list are going to be about the Monster Jam motorsport event. An event about monster trucks competing against each other in racing, two-wheel skills, and freestyle. As you might have guessed it’s a truck that looks like a dragon and even sports long horns.
This set is a 2-in-1 toy with 217 LEGO pieces and costs $19,99 (€19,99), transforming from a dragon to a Crocodile Buggy. It comes with a pull-back action, so you can even play with it and do mind-blowing tricks, just like in the real show.
Now, this truck looks really cute. The real one has floppy ears, a long tongue, and a tail. How cool is that? And yes, this one also has a pull-back mechanism and can transform into a race truck. It comes with stickers inspired by the original Mutt Dalmatian truck and measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) long, and 4 in. (11 cm) wide. This set includes 244 pieces for the price of $19,99 (€19,99). Both of them can be added to the other LEGO Monster Jam trucks collection.3. LEGO Marvel Ghost Rider Mech & Bike
This set is made after a popular character, mostly known to be played by Nicolas Cage, with his stunning hair. What is amazing about this set is that it comes with a mech in which you can place the minifigure that also is included. The mech has movable arms, legs, and hands, and the minifigure comes with a long chain just like in the movie. The bike does not need support to stand upright, and it even has flames in the exhaust pipes. It measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) long, and 2 in. (7 cm) wide and features 264 pieces. It is priced on the LEGO website at $34,99 (€34,99).
2. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
From the start, I want to tell you that it comes with the Brian O’Conner minifigure, which should already be in the shopping cart of any Fast and Furious fan. The Nissan Skyline GT-3 R34 is undoubtedly a legend, but there's something more to it than just performance or tunability. This car managed to find a place in the hearts of many people when it starred in the Fast and Furious series. Many car enthusiasts, who are now in their 20s and 30s, grew up watching those movies and we can all remember that one moment in 2 Fast 2 Furious.
GT-R with the iconic blue stripes and GReddy stickers. While you won't be able to rev it nor blow out NOS as he did in the movie, you can, however, own a tiny LEGO replica of it, which is certain to bring back childhood memories each time you look at it.
This LEGO set gets the iconic livery on the side, a wing at the back, a grille on the front, wheel arches, and a nitro fuel canister in the passenger seat. It measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (16 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm), wide with 319 pieces for the price of $24,99 (€24,99).1. LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide
A $49,99 (€49,99) mini version of the original $5 million vehicle, I'd dare say is a sweet deal. Although it does not have 1,578 hp (1,600 ps) and cannot accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.2 seconds, it is still a unique and interesting set to build in your spare time.
It’s 12 in. (31 cm) long and has 905 pieces. Good enough for a small but still enjoyable build. It comes with a working W16 engine and steering, scissor doors, and sticker details. Like in many LEGO Technic cars, you can see the engine from the outside.
