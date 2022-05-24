Video: 1,850-HP Bugatti Bolide Fires Up Its W16 Engine, RIP Headphone Users

The 2022 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este wowed visitors with several world premieres, mixed together with the finest machines on the planet, which got together in an enchanting landscape on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.
You may remember the BMW M4 CSL, which celebrated its grand unveiling during the event last Friday, and as hot as it may be, it didn’t steal the show. The Bugatti Bolide did, however, turn all heads towards it, with its futuristic Batmobile-like design.
Bugatti’s jaw-dropping concept won’t remain a one-off much longer, as they have already confirmed a limited production run. Assembly will kick off in 2024, and the first units will be shipped that same year, if everything goes as planned. Each one will cost at least €4 million (equal to $4.25 million), which kind of seems like a steal compared to the Chiron that is completely sold out.
When they pulled the wraps off its body, Bugatti said that the Bolide’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine is capable of pumping out 1,850 metric horsepower (1,824 bhp / 1,361 kW), and 1,850 Nm (1,364 lb-ft) of torque. The entire car tips the scales at just 1,240 kg (2,734 lbs), so it’s no wonder that it is capable of neck-snapping performance, without sacrificing the comfort and technology features obviously.
From rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the Bolide Concept needs 2.17 seconds, according to the Molsheim marque, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 4.36 seconds, and 300 kph (186 mph) in 7.37 seconds. This is where most car manufacturers stop counting, but not Bugatti, as the 0 to 400 kph (0-249 mph) is said to take 12.08 seconds, and it can hit 500 kph (311 mph) in 20.16 seconds. In theory, it could become the fastest production car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the company claims, but it remains to be seen just how quick it will actually be in the real world.
Bugatti’s jaw-dropping concept won’t remain a one-off much longer, as they have already confirmed a limited production run. Assembly will kick off in 2024, and the first units will be shipped that same year, if everything goes as planned. Each one will cost at least €4 million (equal to $4.25 million), which kind of seems like a steal compared to the Chiron that is completely sold out.
When they pulled the wraps off its body, Bugatti said that the Bolide’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine is capable of pumping out 1,850 metric horsepower (1,824 bhp / 1,361 kW), and 1,850 Nm (1,364 lb-ft) of torque. The entire car tips the scales at just 1,240 kg (2,734 lbs), so it’s no wonder that it is capable of neck-snapping performance, without sacrificing the comfort and technology features obviously.
From rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the Bolide Concept needs 2.17 seconds, according to the Molsheim marque, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 4.36 seconds, and 300 kph (186 mph) in 7.37 seconds. This is where most car manufacturers stop counting, but not Bugatti, as the 0 to 400 kph (0-249 mph) is said to take 12.08 seconds, and it can hit 500 kph (311 mph) in 20.16 seconds. In theory, it could become the fastest production car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the company claims, but it remains to be seen just how quick it will actually be in the real world.