Bugatti 57 S Is the Impressive Winner of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022

From a list of 51 unique pieces of art, showcased as a historical time travel, only one was the fairest of them all: a Bugatti 57 S. Built in 1937 and owned by Andrew Picker, the impressive convertible has been awarded with the "Best of Show" title at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2022.
The “Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este”, the international Concours d’élégance for motor cars, was held for the first time on the 1st of September 1929 following a joint initiative undertaken by the Automobile Club of Como, the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and the Comitato di Cura di Como. The fame of the venue, the logistically impeccable choices that brought into play the inimitable backcloth provided by the gardens of Villa Olmo and Villa d’Este, immediately raised this event head and shoulders above numerous similar shows held at other well-known venues.
Every year, visitors can admire about fifty cars, all built between the 1920s and the 1970s, organized in different categories. "They range from rare automobiles created in the golden era of coachbuilding in the 1920s and 1930s, when the automobile was emancipated from being essentially an engineering product to becoming an object of desire and elegance, to sports models with hugely impressive contours."
2022 was the year of Bugatti. As a definition of "classic", Bugatti and the traditional coachbuilder Vanvooren, located in Courbevoie near Paris, created an engineering masterpiece in the most elegant way at that time, elegance that echoed through the years since today. The refined convertible body and perfectly balanced proportions highlighted the soft and flawless lines, making it the describtion of simplicity.
The winning car from Class A “The golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design” is the first of just four Bugatti Type 57 S automobiles reputed to have been bodied by Vanvooren as convertibles. One of the previous ten owners, a Vice President of General Motors, swapped the Bugatti inline eight-cylinder powerhouse for a Buick V8 for test purposes. "The fact that after four decades of separation the long-sought original engine turned up in an Internet search and found its way back to the car is surely almost a modern-day miracle." says BMW, the sponsor of the trophy.
Among all the vehicles in eight classes for Historic Cars bestowed with a Mention of Honour shone brightly the following:
•Mercedes-Benz, 540 K Cabriolet A, 1936(Class B);
•Chrysler, Boano Coupé Speciale, 1956(Class C);
•Ferrari, 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Tre Posti, 1966(Class D);
•Porsche, 356 B Carrera Abarth GTL, 1961(Class E)
•BMW, 3.0 CSL, 1972(Class F)
•Porsche, 959 Sport, 1989(Class G)
The "Concorso d'eleganza Design Award for Concept Cars & Prototypes" was won by the Bugatti Bolide. In 2022, The Grand Hotel Villa d’Este is also celebrating its 150th season as a world-class hotel.
