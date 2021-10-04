Bugatti Bolide Is Officially the Most Beautiful Hypercar in the World

Looks aren’t everything in life, or so we hear. But looks can and do make a difference when they’re backed by a slew of other equally impressive accomplishments – just look at the Bugatti Bolide.
Bugatti Bolide, the track-only hypercar that will start deliveries to a select round of just 40 customers in 2024, is officially the most beautiful hypercar in the world. When you think of the impressive performance the Bolide boasts, the fact that it’s also been recognized for its beauty is, indeed, the kind of achievement you write home about.
At the 36th edition of the Festival Automobile International in Paris, France, an “expert jury of design professionals” named the Bolide the winner of the four finalists, “by a substantial margin,” Bugatti says. Each year, the Festival aims to celebrate the men and women whose designs push for innovation in all fields of the automotive industry.
The Bugatti Bolide was introduced as a functional concept in late 2020, with the storied carmaker announcing just recently a 40-unit production series. Powered by the Bugatti W16 quad-turbocharged engine, the Bolide develops 1,578 hp and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque.
It is designed for functionality and performance, so the exterior design resembles what you would find in Formula One car, from the way it sits very low to the ground to the front end and the many air ducts. The interior is, again, meant to be functional, with no luxury trims and no unnecessary distractions. It’s the interior of a racing car, with maximum visibility and all the controls within easy reach.
“The Bolide was an entirely different challenge for our design team, and a kind of mental experiment, where we stripped the car back to its W16 quad-turbocharged heart and rebuild it with the bare minimum to create the most extreme Bugatti yet,” Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt says in a statement. “The key for us was to respect the technical requirements of Bolide, focusing first on the function and only then developing the form.”
The production-ready Bolide will have no modifications in function or design over the functional prototype presented in 2020, Bugatti says. The starting price for a unit in the limited series is €4 million, which is approximately $4.7 million at the current exchange rate.
