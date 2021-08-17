Bugatti Bolide Extreme Hypercar Drops Jaws at Monterey Car Week in California

The 2021 Monterey Car Week officially ended two days ago, but images and videos taken at the event are still making headlines. The latest come straight from Bugatti and reveal the stunning Bolide under the California sun, joined by other vehicles made by the Molsheim company.
In a very surprising turn of events, the French auto firm has announced that they will produce the Bolide in very limited numbers. Only 40 such track-only vehicles will be built, each on costing at least €4 million ($4.71 million) in Europe, and deliveries will kick off in 2024.
Besides the Bolide, the Chiron Super Sport celebrated its official arrival in the U.S. market. Designed for insane performance yet without sacrificing the luxury and comfort, the first units of the hypercar will be shipped early next year.
Each one has a starting price of €3.2 million ($3.77 million) on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, before tax, and uses a tuned version of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,600 metric horsepower.
Its iconic predecessors, the Veyron Super Sport, EB110 Super Sport, and Type 55 Super Sport, were also on display, at the ‘Le Domaine Bugatti’ at the Pebble Beach Lodge. These were joined by the Sport and Pur Sport versions of the Chiron.
“The United States is Bugatti’s largest market, so for us to be able to present two brand new hyper sports cars to enthusiasts and collectors in person here is critical for the company,” said President Stephan Winkelmann. “The two vehicles represent the best of the Bugatti brand, from the enhanced performance capabilities and technological innovation, to the ultimate level of luxury and comfort for customers.”
Last month, Bugatti announced that the United States became their largest single market worldwide in the first half of the year, with orders up seven times over the same time period of 2020.
A few weeks later, they stepped forward once again, stating that production of the Divo officially ended, with car #40 being delivered to its owner in Europe. The final Divo has a combination of different shades of blue, with grey carbon accents, and matte gold metallic wheels. The W16 lump produces 1,500 metric horsepower, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds.
Besides the Bolide, the Chiron Super Sport celebrated its official arrival in the U.S. market. Designed for insane performance yet without sacrificing the luxury and comfort, the first units of the hypercar will be shipped early next year.
Each one has a starting price of €3.2 million ($3.77 million) on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, before tax, and uses a tuned version of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,600 metric horsepower.
Its iconic predecessors, the Veyron Super Sport, EB110 Super Sport, and Type 55 Super Sport, were also on display, at the ‘Le Domaine Bugatti’ at the Pebble Beach Lodge. These were joined by the Sport and Pur Sport versions of the Chiron.
“The United States is Bugatti’s largest market, so for us to be able to present two brand new hyper sports cars to enthusiasts and collectors in person here is critical for the company,” said President Stephan Winkelmann. “The two vehicles represent the best of the Bugatti brand, from the enhanced performance capabilities and technological innovation, to the ultimate level of luxury and comfort for customers.”
Last month, Bugatti announced that the United States became their largest single market worldwide in the first half of the year, with orders up seven times over the same time period of 2020.
A few weeks later, they stepped forward once again, stating that production of the Divo officially ended, with car #40 being delivered to its owner in Europe. The final Divo has a combination of different shades of blue, with grey carbon accents, and matte gold metallic wheels. The W16 lump produces 1,500 metric horsepower, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds.